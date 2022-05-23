New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518517/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.3% share of the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Sliding Vane Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020



In the global Sliding Vane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

ACDelco

Continental AG

Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.

Delphi Technologies

Denso Europe BV

General Motors Company

Pricol Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Visteon Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries: Global Number of Unemployed

People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes

of Long Term Recovery

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Fuel Pump: A Prelude

An Introduction to Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps

Types of Electric Fuel Pumps

Working of an Electric Fuel Pump

Failures in Fuel Pumps and Causes

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Technological Innovations to Drive Growth

Recent Market Activity

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps

Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric

Fuel Pumps Market

Select Popular Electric Fuel Pumps Brands

Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market

EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong

Production Centers for CVs

EXHIBIT 5: An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to

Encourage Growth in Sales of Electric Fuel Pumps: Global

Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What’s the New

Normal?

EXHIBIT 6: Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major

Regional Markets

EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket

Electric Fuel Pumps

EXHIBIT 9: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light

Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

EXHIBIT 10: Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by

Select Country

Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Push Demand for

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG

Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

the Year 2021

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,

and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive

Light Weight Material in Electric Fuel Pumps

EXHIBIT 12: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in

Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative

Lightweight Electric Fuel Pumps: Global Automotive

Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2022, 2024 & 2026

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term

Growth of Automobile Market

Expanding Global Population

EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 14: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

EXHIBIT 19: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region

(in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 20: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

Resolving Electrical Issues with Electrical Fuel Pumps

Fault Diagnostics for Three-Phase Brushless DC Fuel Pumps



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518517/?utm_source=GNW



