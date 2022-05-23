New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518517/?utm_source=GNW
Global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market to Reach US$16.8 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Turbine Style, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Vane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.3% share of the global Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 19.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 19.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Sliding Vane Segment Corners a 15.6% Share in 2020
In the global Sliding Vane segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
- ACDelco
- Continental AG
- Daewha Fuel Pump Industries Ltd.
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Europe BV
- General Motors Company
- Pricol Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Visteon Corporation
Electric is the Future of Automotive Pumps
Advancements in Engine Technology to Fuel Automotive Electric
Fuel Pumps Market
Select Popular Electric Fuel Pumps Brands
Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market
EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong
Production Centers for CVs
EXHIBIT 5: An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to
Encourage Growth in Sales of Electric Fuel Pumps: Global
Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What’s the New
Normal?
EXHIBIT 6: Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major
Regional Markets
EXHIBIT 7: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket
Electric Fuel Pumps
EXHIBIT 9: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light
Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 10: Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by
Select Country
Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Push Demand for
Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps
Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG
Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
the Year 2021
Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,
and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive
Light Weight Material in Electric Fuel Pumps
EXHIBIT 12: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in
Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative
Lightweight Electric Fuel Pumps: Global Automotive
Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2022, 2024 & 2026
Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term
Growth of Automobile Market
Expanding Global Population
EXHIBIT 13: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 14: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 15: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Large Base of Millennials
EXHIBIT 19: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region
(in %): 2021E
EXHIBIT 20: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Developing Countries: 2021E
Rising Living Standards
Resolving Electrical Issues with Electrical Fuel Pumps
Fault Diagnostics for Three-Phase Brushless DC Fuel Pumps
