Gilat Reports First Quarter 2022 Results with Strong Revenue Growth

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $51.4 million up 19% year-over-year;

of $51.4 million up 19% year-over-year; GAAP operating loss of $1.0 million versus loss of $3.5 million in Q1 last year;

of $1.0 million versus loss of $3.5 million in Q1 last year; Non-GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million versus loss of $3.6 million in Q1 last year;

of $0.3 million versus loss of $3.6 million in Q1 last year; GAAP net loss of $2.5 million versus loss of $5.0 million in Q1 last year;

of $2.5 million versus loss of $5.0 million in Q1 last year; Non-GAAP net loss of $1.8 million versus loss of $5.1 million in Q1 last year;

of $1.8 million versus loss of $5.1 million in Q1 last year; Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million versus Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million in Q1 last year;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The company today reiterated its guidance for 2022. Expectations are for revenues of between $245 to $265 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 14% and 23%. GAAP operating income of between $5 to $9 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 30% to 56%.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our results showing ongoing revenue growth and EBITDA improvement. Our performance shows that we are successfully capturing market share and capitalizing on the opportunities in our end-markets.

"During this quarter we continued to solidify our presence with additional orders and a broadening pipeline in the next generation satellite communication multi-billion market opportunity. Both our next generation platform, SkyEdge IV that we recently launched, and our SSPA business for this market are progressing as planned. Furthermore, I am pleased with our growth in our target markets, namely: Mobility, Cellular Backhaul, Enterprise and Defense, as well as with the growing opportunities ahead of us."

Mr. Sfadia concluded: "I am encouraged with our progress, and despite challenges such as the global supply chain crisis, we feel comfortable with our targets for 2022, and expect to enjoy another year of solid growth in revenue and profitability."

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, and one-time changes of deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, Cellular Backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended

March 31,

2022 2021 Unaudited Revenues $ 51,409 $ 43,371 Cost of revenues 35,021 30,891 Gross profit 16,388 12,480 Research and development expenses, net 7,668 7,927 Selling and marketing expenses 5,350 5,004 General and administrative expenses 4,184 3,083 Impairment of held for sale asset 210 - Total operating expenses 17,412 16,014 Operating loss (1,024 ) (3,534 ) Financial expenses, net (1,195 ) (1,192 ) Loss before taxes on income (2,219 ) (4,726 ) Taxes on income 315 247 Net loss $ (2,534 ) $ (4,973 ) Basic and Diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share Basic 56,551,070 56,031,343 Diluted 56,551,070 56,031,343





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (1) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 16,388 75 $ 16,463 $ 12,480 66 $ 12,546 Operating expenses 17,412 (683 ) 16,729 16,014 169 16,183 Operating loss (1,024 ) 758 (266 ) (3,534 ) (103 ) (3,637 ) Loss before taxes on income (2,219 ) 758 (1,461 ) (4,726 ) (103 ) (4,829 ) Net loss $ (2,534 ) 758 $ (1,776 ) $ (4,973 ) (103 ) $ (5,076 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ - $ (0.09 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ - $ (0.09 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing loss per share Basic 56,551,070 56,551,070 56,031,343 56,031,343 Diluted 56,551,070 56,551,070 56,031,343 56,031,343 (1) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to shares acquisition transactions and impairment of held for sale asset. Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (2,534 ) $ (4,973 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 70 61 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 5 5 75 66 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 422 (220 ) Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 51 51 Impairment of held for sale asset 210 - 683 (169 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (1,776 ) $ (5,076 )





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Three months ended

March 31,

2022 2021 Unaudited GAAP operating profit $ (1,024 ) $ (3,534 ) Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 492 (159 ) Impairment of held for sale asset 210 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 2,851 2,385 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,529 $ (1,308 ) (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUE: Three months ended

March 31,

2022 2021 Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 24,770 $ 25,623 Integrated Solutions 13,706 6,709 Network Infrastructure and Services 12,933 11,039 Total revenues $ 51,409 $ 43,371





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,611 $ 81,859 Short-term deposits 2,159 2,159 Restricted cash 1,516 2,592 Trade receivables, net 45,909 39,161 Contract assets 28,587 26,008 Inventories 30,642 28,432 Other current assets 18,959 14,607 Held for sale asset 4,377 4,587 Total current assets 205,760 199,405 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 13 12 Long- term contract assets 11,989 12,539 Severance pay funds 6,485 6,795 Deferred taxes 17,245 17,551 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,652 4,478 Other long term receivables 11,076 10,456 Total long-term assets 50,460 51,831 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 71,975 72,391 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 530 640 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 372,193 $ 367,735 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 21,482 $ 19,776 Accrued expenses 49,799 49,202 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 27,265 24,373 Operating lease liabilities 1,728 1,818 Other current liabilities 15,201 13,339 Total current liabilities 115,475 108,508 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,919 7,292 Long-term advances from customers 730 1,209 Operating lease liabilities 1,981 2,283 Other long-term liabilities 141 120 Total long-term liabilities 9,771 10,904 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,709 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 930,361 929,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,692 ) (6,357 ) Accumulated deficit (680,431 ) (677,897 ) Total shareholders' equity 246,947 248,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 372,193 $ 367,735



