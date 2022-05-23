Now You Can Sell Bitcoin in Dubai For The Best Price Via Best Rate Guarantee By Pallapay

Dubai, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







It is almost unavoidable not to hear about cryptocurrencies during the day.

As the talks grow, so does the FOMO making people trying to find their way into the crypto world, whether by trading or by creating their own digital asset. The number of new coins is increasing by day, and for ordinary people it may be overwhelming. There are different recommendations, projects, advices and questions in any crypto related conversation.

Which coin is a good investment? Which coin is good to hold? What is the project behind a coin? How to cash out crypto? Is it possible to buy crypto with cash?

Pallapay is the answer to all the aforementioned questions and much more.

Pallapay is the only legal cryptocurrency OTC in Dubai, UAE, providing variety of crypto related services. Operating since 2018, Pallapay was awarded The Most Trusted Crypto Projected 2021 in Crypto Expo Dubai.



The Cryptocurrency OTC exchange provided by Pallapay makes buy and sell of bitcoin or any cryptocurrencies very simple and reliable.









Whether buying or selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC or any other cryptocurrency in Dubai With Cash, Pallapay provides it with a small fee.

It is possible to buy with any amount of cash or sell and get cash in any of Pallapay branches in Dubai, with AED, USD, EUR and GBP. The process is easy few steps.

customers can always check the prices on Pallapay website, walk in to any of the branches with a valid ID or Passport and buy or sell their crypto. Pallapay also provides cash delivery for crypto sold on www.pallapay.com.

A close look into the top coins in the market with solid and innovative fundamentals reveals that most of them are providing technologies within the infrastructure of the crypto world, making it quite hard for the end users to understand why they should invest in them. There are very few cryptocurrencies which their projects serve the end users directly.

Pallapay is one of the few companies that is constantly bringing new technologies to the world with their main focus on payment services. A deep investigation into Pallapay and its projects shows that their creative team has a high knowledge of the blockchain technology and at the same time are very well aware of end user needs.

Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies can be bought and sold at Pallapay.

When it comes to selling bitcoin in Dubai, Pallapay offers competitive pricing, provision of exchange of big amounts, and instant transactions for its teeming clientele, putting it one step above the other exchanges in Dubai.

Besides selling Bitcoin in Dubai, Pallapay also allows anyone to exchange 2000+ cryptocurrencies for cash or bank transfer and cash to crypto.

Pallapay Also Provides Crypto to Fiat POS Machine System For The First Time in Middle East. Hotels, Restaurants and Shops Can Now Use Crypto POS Machine From Pallapay, Charge The Client With Crypto and Receive The Fiat in Their Bank Account Easily Without Having Any Knowledge of Crypto.

Address: The binary By Omniyat, Office P402, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

