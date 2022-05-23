First Radisson Collection hotel on the Adriatic coast opens in Pula, Croatia

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the debut of its luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection brand in Croatia, with the opening of Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel. This follows an extensive £30 million repositioning of the legendary Hotel Brioni, one of Croatia’s best-known hotels, by Radisson Hotel Group’s partner PPHE Hotel Group and its Croatian subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group.

Pula is home to Istria’s main international airport and serves many holidaymakers each year as the starting point for their travels. It is a popular leisure destination steeped in Roman history, and provides easy access to the most historic sites, pristine nature and an outstanding coastline. The hotel occupies a dramatic cliff-side location on the Adriatic, overlooking the Brijuni islands, which were the inspiration for the hotel’s name. It offers 227 rooms, infinity swimming pools, multiple restaurants and bars and sumptuous health and wellness facilities.





Originally built in the 1970s, the hotel was one of the most prominent tourist meccas in former Yugoslavia. In its heydays, with direct flights from the United States to Pula in the 70s, it was often a getaway for many celebrities, including artists, film stars and politicians. The 14 islets of Brijuni are the epitome of tranquility and exclusivity.

The interiors, designed by Studio 92 have the “wow” factor and will take your breath away. Throughout, the hotel features art by renowned Croatian artists, connecting the heritage of this iconic hotel with the modernity of today, and taking in the striking colors of the surrounding area. The interior design is enriched with Mediterranean materials and colors with Italian and Croatian stone including Botticino Classico, Grigio Amani, Kirmenjak and Kanfanar.





Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel features several restaurants and bars. With the freshness of ingredients at the heart of local Mediterranean cuisine, and paying significant attention to quality and provenance, all ingredients are sourced locally from trusted producers and artisans selected by our talented team of chefs. Restaurant Brioni Forum serves international specialties with an emphasis on local recipes, always insisting on fresh, local produce, such as truffles which are an integral part of the food history of Croatia’s most famous gastronomic region. Meanwhile, the beach restaurant Brioni Lungo Mare offers a choice of Mediterranean meat and seafood specialties for a lighter meal. Guests can also enjoy Restaurant Sofia, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant.





"The opening of Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel is a tremendous achievement for us, as we introduce our luxury lifestyle brand to this culturally rich city and region, the first on the Adriatic coast and our first in partnership with PPHE Hotel Group. Radisson Collection properties embrace and represent the local culture and design wherever they are located, and this is true here at Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel. Guests will be able to discover Croatian art, dine in one of the many restaurants and take in all that the Istrian Peninsula has to offer." says Elie Younes, Global Chief Development Officer of Radisson Hotel Group.





Reli Slonim, President of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Hospitality Group, adds: '"We are excited to have our Grand Hotel Brioni Pula join the Radisson Collection brand, which represents Radisson Hotel Group’s finest hotels around the world. Our two-year repositioning programme of Grand Hotel Brioni Pula has been completed and has resulted in a true luxury experience in one of Istria’s most spectacular locations. This premium redevelopment paves the way for our other two premium hotel openings planned for Croatia in Zagreb (2022) and Pula (2023)."

The Wellness Centre, Gemma di Brioni, is the crowning glory of the hotel. It extends over two floors, with an indoor pool and whirlpool, three saunas and six treatment rooms. In addition to a 25 meter-long indoor pool, there is a 60 meter-long outdoor infinity pool with spectacular views of the ocean. In the fitness area and gym, guests can enjoy the availability of top-of-the-range Technogym equipment.

Digital technologies are an integral part of the hotel experience and guests are encouraged to use their mobile devices to access all of the hotel's extensive services. These include opening guest rooms using a mobile digital key, the control of air-conditioning and lights via a smartphone, and the in-room TV. Even before stepping inside the hotel, guests can check-in online and head straight to their room.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Grand Hotel Brioni Pula, A Radisson Collection Hotel is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

***

MEDIA CONTACTS :

