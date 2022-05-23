Vertex, Inc. Named a Finalist for 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.



“Our 25+ year relationship with SAP continues to expand, and the availability of our offerings on SAP Store has helped enable tighter collaboration in the go-to-market process,” said Chris Jones, Vertex Chief Revenue Officer. “This allows us to take a more strategic approach and unlock increased value to our customers with our combined offerings. Selection as a Pinnacle Award finalist reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers’ success.”

This award is an example of Vertex’s progression to provide indirect tax solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform. Both Vertex Indirect Tax O Series 9.0 and Vertex Indirect Tax Chain Flow Accelerator solutions are certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA®.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

We are a proud sponsor of SAP Sapphire & ASUG Connect in Orlando on May 10-12 to further our connections with businesses that use SAP technology.

About Vertex, Inc

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premises solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added, and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs approximately 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

