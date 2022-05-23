New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optic Components Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397840/?utm_source=GNW
Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026
Fiber optic technology is embraced all over the world due to its innate advantages over the conventionally used copper. Glass optical fiber has high tensile strength as compared to all other mediums. The extremely high pull strength of 150-plus pounds for two-fiber cable is about 8 times the strength of Category 5 unshielded twisted-pair copper. Fiber is also comparatively smaller and lighter than copper, rendering it easier to handle and needing less space in floors, ceilings and narrow ducts. Field termination, splicing and testing of fiber-optic cables and connectors is easier, discarding the traditional installation of copper. Fiber optic technology has found application in telecommunications, computer links, video transmissions, defense, and select industrial, medical, and scientific areas. Fiber optic components essentially consist of active equipment that are used to install and operate the fiber optic networks and passive equipment which form a part of other standard equipment to be used in numerous applications. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.2% share of the global Fiber Optic Components market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2026
The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, driven by the continuous rise in demand for higher bandwidth and the ensuing need for fiber-based broadband, robust growth in mobile Internet, as well as the strengthening FTTx related deployments, specifically in developing Asian countries, among others. Investments in Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) will continue to remain crucial to the market`s growth. Liberalization of regulatory regimes in several countries and support from government for deployment of FTTH/B bodes well for the market. Globally, the number of fiber-connected homes is expected to increase strongly, driven by significant FTTH deployments by leading operators in North America, Asia Pacific and the EMEA. The use of broadband connections to enable teleworking, telecommuting from home, home security, and home automation services is driving home developers to deploy fiber networks. The emergence of FTTH as the only solution to fulfill the current and future data demands of a wired home network is poised to indirectly benefit the market for fiber optic components. FTTB architecture is mostly deployed in regions such as South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan with high population concentrations in urban areas dominated by apartment buildings. Also, consumers` income level has a direct correlation to the type of optical access deployment. While demand for fiber optics is surging, the high costs associated with the cables is deterring widespread customer adoption. Also, the complexity involved in connecting various optic fibers, along with the difficulty associated with repeaters installation, is hindering market growth.
Amplifiers Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026
Fiber optic amplifiers are devices that are used to boost the power of optical signals, thereby extending the distance they can travel over the fiber before regeneration of the signal is required. Different types of amplifiers are used to suit different applications basing on the purpose and the network, viz., single mode fiber network, bi directional, dispersion shifted/non-dispersion shifted fiber optic networks. Types of amplifiers include, the Optical Line/Post Amplifier, the Bidirectional Optical Line Amplifier and built in amplifiers that are built inside transmitters. In the global Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$666.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fiber Optic Components - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally
Dependent on the Internet
Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry
An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components
Fiber Optic Components
Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components
Market Overview
Market Overview
Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth
World Telecom Cable Market (2021E): Percentage Volume Breakdown
by Region
Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure
Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force
Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market
Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses
Internet?s Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber
Cable Networks
Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for
Components Market
Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic
Components Market
Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of
Optical Fiber Cable Systems
Competitive Landscape
Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage
Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal
Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber
Optic Industry
Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to
Withstand Competition
Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks
Utilities in Telecom Sector - Implications for the Fiber Optics
Market
Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake
of Fiber Optic Components
New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market
Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth
Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications
Creates the Need for Fiber Optics
Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp
Up the Fiber Optics Market
Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors
Fiber-Optic Connectors and Mechanical Splices Market by
Connector Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Multi-Mode Connectors, Single-Mode Connectors and Mechanical
Splice
Single Mode and Multi-Mode Optical Fiber Production by Region
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia-
Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of World
Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well
Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode
Global Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region
Global Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market by Lens
Count (2021): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Value for
Single Lens, 2-12 Lens, and > 12 Lens
Optical Isolators Market: An Insight
Global Optical Isolators Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of
Unit Consumption by Geographic Region
Global Optical Isolators Market (2021): Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales by Application Sector
Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators
World Fiber Optic Circulator Market (2021): Percentage Value
Breakdown by Type of Port
Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific
Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market (2021): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Consumption Value by Fiber Type
Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market
Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains
Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent
Reservoir Monitoring
Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse
Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects
Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber
Optic Components
Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector
Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment
Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector
Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects
Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well
Comparative Analysis of Global Small Cell Backhaul Installation
by Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Number of
Installations of Microwave Link, Optic Fiber Cable, and
Copper Cable
Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic
Components
Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks
Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables
Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components
Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut
Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential
Opportunities
Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-
Optic Cables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
