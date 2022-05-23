Wearable Camera Market Size Worth USD 13.02 Billion by 2028 | Wearable Camera Industry Expected CAGR 18.4% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Wearable Camera Market finds that increasing use of smart phones, accessibility of internet and rise in tourism are the major factors fueling the total Global Wearable Camera Market.



The Global Market revenue stood at USD 4.72 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Market is estimated to reach USD 13.02 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecast to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4%.

Furthermore, the increasing wearable technology is considered to be an emerging trend that integrates electronics into daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body, thus anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Wearable Camera Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Wearable Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Sports and Fitness, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare), by Type (Head Mount, Body Mount, Others), by Product (Cameras, Accessories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increasing Need for Tracking Fitness & Digitalizing Medical Records is Enhancing the Demand for Wearable Camera Market

Wearable Camera Markets are considered to be a popular investment among consumers in recent years. Consumers are paying more attention to health and athletic activities, thus helping the market to flourish in the coming years. The market for Wearable Camera Market devices is expected to grow owing to high disposable income among the consumers and increasing tourism activities across the globe. The sports and entertainment sector is the major revenue-generating segment of the Wearable Camera Market.

For instance, according to statista the Wearable Camera Market unit shipments worldwide are forecast to amount to around 16.33 million units by 2018. According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, 43 of 68 police departments in major cities in the United States have body-worn camera programs with policies in place, with 24 making them quickly and publicly available on their department websites. Another significant factor driving the growth of body-worn cameras is its use by military forces for training purposes and special law enforcement agencies. ​

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Wearable Camera market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% during the forecast period.

The Wearable Camera market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 4.72 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.02 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Wearable Camera market.



Segmentation of the Global Wearable Camera Market:

End User Sports and Fitness Military and Defense Manufacturing Healthcare Others

Type Head Mount Body Mount Others

Product Cameras Accessories

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-camera-market-1556

Restrain: Increasing Social Issues and High Cost of Wearable Camera Market

High costs and social issues associated with Wearable Camera Markets like illegal surveillance, recording of media without permission, etc. can hamper the market growth. Furthermore, various factors, such as the increasing use of connected wearables, rise in extreme sports events, holidays, and music festivals, the growth in trend of sharing content on social networking websites, and the booming consumer electronics industry is expected to create the new opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Wearable Camera Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominates the Global Wearable Camera Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. High technology exposure and ease of availability of smart devices have created a strong market for wearable and body-worn action cameras in the region. ​

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the Global Wearable Camera Market and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the improving manufacturing infrastructure coupled with increasing disposable spending in the region. Additionally, the growing awareness among consumers about the healthcare and athletic activities is also expected to support the growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Wearable Camera Market:

Digital Ally

Panasonic

Garmin

GoPro

Narrative

AXON

Xiaomi

Pinnacle Response

Sony Corporation

Contour

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Wearable Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End User (Sports and Fitness, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare), by Type (Head Mount, Body Mount, Others), by Product (Cameras, Accessories), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

June 2020 - KC Wearable, the smart wearable technology and innovation company, announced significant partnerships with over 35 countries worldwide as authorities seek to control the spread of COVID-19. Working closely with police agencies and major transport hubs, such as airports and schools and hospitals, the KC N901 Smart Helmet, which employs a thermal camera, has been used to detect symptoms of COVID-19 in a range of different settings.​

October 2019 - Panasonic Public Safety Solutions Division, which is a business unit of the newly formed Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions Co., Ltd., showcased an innovative new compact and lightweight body-worn camera (BWC) at the IACP. The new BWC incorporates a unique combination of features, including a user swappable battery with up to 12 hours of life, enabling law enforcement agencies to focus on their duties and not on charging batteries.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Wearable Camera Market?

How will the Wearable Camera Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Wearable Camera Market?

What is the Wearable Camera market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Wearable Camera Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Wearable Camera Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered End User Sports and Fitness Military and Defense Manufacturing Healthcare Others

Type Head Mount Body Mount Others

Product Cameras Accessories

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Digital Ally

Panasonic

Garmin

GoPro

Narrative

AXON

Xiaomi

Pinnacle Response

Sony Corporation

Contour Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

