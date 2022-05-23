New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Safety Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Food Safety Testing Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2026
Food safety testing assists in maintaining quality of food products, in terms of their appearance, ingredients and taste. Rising concerns over food and water safety and tightening environmental regulations are raising the need for testing contaminants, thereby generating strong demand for food safety diagnostics. The need to prevent food contamination and reduced incidence of foodborne illnesses is a major driving force for market growth. Lack of proper handling measures, inappropriate storage conditions and under cooking are major reasons for contamination of food products. This coupled with the growing need to adopt quality measures in preserved foods, dried processed products, bakery foods, ready-to-eat products and infant foods is fueling growth. The expanding processed foods industry due to increase in disposable incomes and busy lifestyles, growing food and beverage industry, and strong uptick seen in the foodservice industry are enhancing focus onto food safety testing.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Safety Testing estimated at US$17.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Microbiological Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residues & Contamination Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The microbiological testing method makes use of molecular, chemical, biological and biochemical products, is utilized for detection of microorganisms in various food products. Rapid microbiological testing is increasingly finding application in the food industry, as food companies, disillusioned with existing quality control methods, resort to automated and rapid tests. Residues & contamination testing is another major category, and benefits from its ability to provide extensive quality and safety checks for detecting over-usage of chemicals like herbicides and pesticides. With the demand rising for checking contamination of poultry and meat products, the market for residues and contamination testing is witnessing growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Food Safety Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR. Global market for food safety testing is led by developed economies such as Europe and North America. The continuous rise in incidence of food contamination, strict regulations pertaining to food safety and access to advanced food testing labs are all contributing to the leadership of developed economies in the market. Developed economies are also making enormous investments into developing advanced food safety testing technologies. Rapidly changing international food trade policies, increased need to comply with various food safety regulations, and the need to prevent outbreak of foodborne illnesses and other food-associated threats are driving food companies in developing nations to adopt measures as per food safety and trade regulations of major importing nations.
Chemical & Nutritional Testing Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026
Chemical contaminants or pathogens are emerging as leading causes of foodborne illnesses. The adoption of stringent food safety regulations in various countries aimed at restricting the presence of chemical contaminants ensures steady growth opportunities in the segment. In the global Chemical & Nutritional Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$318 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured) -
- ALS Limited
- Bureau Veritas S.A.
- DTS Food Assurance
- Eurofins Scientific
- FoodChain ID Testing
- ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH
- Intertek Group PLC
- Mérieux NutriSciences
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- Romer Labs, Inc.
- SGS SA
- 3M Company
- Biolog, Inc.
- Charm Sciences, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry
Increasing Risk of Food Fraud a Major Concern for Food Companies
Rising Need for Universal Food Safety and Security Regulatory
Reforms
US Implements Safety Norms for Food Safety Companies
FDA?s New Era of Smarter Food Safety
Requirements on Food Labeling Eased Temporarily in the United
States
Food Safety Emerges as a Major Concern for Public Health Systems
Increasing Focus on Safe and High-Quality Foods Propels Food
Safety Testing Market
A Bird?s Eye View of Food Testing Market
Growing Need to Curb Foodborne Illnesses Drives Food Safety
Testing Market
Developed Economies Lead the Food Safety Testing Market
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth
Microbiological Testing Segment Leads, GMO Testing Poised to
Post High Growth
Rising Threat of Pathogen Contamination Drives Growth in
Pathogen Testing Market
Comparison of Foodborne Pathogen Testing Methods
E.coli Testing Market: Technology Advancements Drive Growth
GMO Testing: The Fastest Growing Testing Category
Pesticide Residue Testing Market Rides on the Growing Need to
Limit Pesticide Remnants in the Food Supply Chain
Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products: The Largest End-Use Segment
Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing
Procedures
Traditional Testing Technologies Continue to Rule the Roost
Leading Food Processors Exhibit Inclination Towards Rapid
Microbiological Testing
Competitive Landscape
Key Brands in Food Testing Market
Recent Market Activity
Food Safety Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks and
Product Recalls: Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for
Growth
Number of Food Allergen Recalls in the US: Breakdown by FDA-
Regulated Foods and FSIS-Regulated Foods for 2019
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Rising Food Needs of an Expanding Global Population Turns Focus
onto Food Safety
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Globalization Injects Universal Demand for Food Diagnostics
Highly Regulated Food & Beverage Industry Presents
Opportunities for Testing Market
Food Contract Laboratories to Outdo In-house Labs
Outsourcing of Food Safety Testing Gathers Steam
Food Microbiology Testing Market on a Growth Spree
Global Food Microbiology Testing Market Breakdown of Value
Sales (IN %) by Pathogen and Routine Tests for 2019
Rapid and Automated Tests: Attractive Solution for Food Processors
Emerging Technologies Transform Food Safety Testing Market
NGS-based Food Safety Testing: A Technology with High-Growth
Promise
Novel & Tested Technologies to Spur Growth
Blockchain Technology to Play Important Part in Meat Recall-
Related Losses
Number of Meat Recalls by Issue in the US for 2018
Number of Meat Recalls in the US for the Years 2012-2018
Nanotechnology in Food Testing
Biosensors and Smartphones Set New Frontiers
Biotechnology and Bioinformatics: The Backbone of New Testing
Technologies
Process Testing to Gain Prominence
Automation Picks Up Momentum
Smart Labels and Tags Gains Significance
Consumer Packaged Goods Companies: Technology Innovations Aid
in Compliance with Food Safety Requirements
Adulteration of Meat Products on the Rise
Meat Irradiation: A Solution to Curb Contamination?
Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing
Technologies
Mycotoxin: A High-Grade Food Contaminant
Food Safety Services Challenged by Emerging Raw Materials
Environmental Monitoring Gaining Prominence in Food Processing
Mandatory Labeling Requirements Bode Well for Food Safety
Testing Market
An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology
Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
Growing Prominence of Immunoassays in Food Sciences and Quality
Control
Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection
PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection
ELISA and Lateral Flow Tests Adoption in Identification of GMOs
to Zoom
Metabolomic Profiling in Food Safety Testing: An Opportunity to
Tap
Multiplexing for Food Pathogen Testing
LC/MS Technologies Gains Space in Food Safety Testing
Promising Prospects for Molecular Diagnostics in Food Safety
Testing
Regulatory Environment
Stringent Norms Necessitate Food Safety Testing
Need for Standardization of Pesticide Residue Testing
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
HACCP
Codex Alimentarius Commission Agreement for Pre-Market GMO Testing
Key Issues
Food Industry?s Growing Threat: Genetically Modified Organisms
(GMOs)
Herbicide Resistant Genetically Engineered Plants Pose Problem
Food Safety Issues in Food Production
Global Companies Resist Standardization of Testing Procedures
Technical and Cost Related Hurdles Hamper the Microbiology
Testing Market
Test Kits Remain Insufficient for Detecting All Allergens
Ban on Antibiotics Fuel Food Residue Testing
An Insight into Food Safety
An Overview of Select Pathogens
What is Food Safety Testing?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microbiological Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Microbiological Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbiological Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residues & Contamination Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Residues & Contamination
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Residues & Contamination
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical & Nutritional Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical & Nutritional
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical & Nutritional
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Allergen Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Allergen Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Allergen Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for GMO
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for GMO Testing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for GMO Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Test Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rapid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Rapid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Rapid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traditional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Traditional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Traditional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat, Poultry, &
Seafood Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Processed Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Processed Food by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Processed Food by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy & Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Dairy & Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Dairy Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Food Safety Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Food Safety Testing Market: An Overview
Tackling the Burden of Foodborne Illnesses
List of Select Multistate Foodborne Outbreaks in the US (2015-
2020)
Foodborne Illnesses, Hospitalizations and Deaths in the US:
Percentage Breakdown for Known Pathogens and Unspecified
Agents
Leading Pathogens Causing Foodborne Illnesses in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Illnesses by Known Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Hospitalizations in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Hospitalizations by Known
Pathogens
Leading Foodborne Pathogens Causing Deaths in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Known Pathogens
Number of Food Recalls in the US: Breakdown by Class I Recalls
and Class II & III Recalls for 2014-2019
Food Recalls in the US: Number of Food Recalls by Known/
Undeclared Pathogens for the Year 2019
Food Recalls in the US: Number of Food Recalls by Food for the
Year 2019
Opportunities Stem from Growing Testing Volumes
Food Safety Monitoring Goes Wireless
Microbiology Food Safety Tests Multiply
Growing Concerns about Salmonella Contamination
Growing Use of Advanced Food Safety Technologies in the US
Increase in Environmental Testing at Food Plants
Impact of New Testing Procedures on Production and Marketing
The Dangers of Antibiotics: A Major Cause for Concern for Meat
Industry
Growing Demand for Organic and Natural Foods Drives Demand for
Food Testing
Processed Meat Industry Embrace New Food Safety Technologies
CDC Commences Genome Sequencing Program to Fight Foodborne
Infections
Role of Federal Safety System in Ensuring Food Safety
Regulatory Environment
Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Test Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues &
Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing,
Allergen Testing, GMO Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by Test
Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination
Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO
Testing and Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing,
Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing
and Other Test Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages,
Cereals & Grains and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed
Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat,
Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy
Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
GM Crops in Canada: An Overview
CFIA: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Pesticide Residue Monitoring in Canada
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Safety Testing by Test Type - Microbiological Testing,
Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional
Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination
Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO
Testing and Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing,
Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing
and Other Test Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Safety Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Safety Testing by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages,
Cereals & Grains and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed
Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat,
Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy
Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Food Safety Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Number of Food Poisoning Incidents in Japan for the Years
2010-2018
Regulatory Overview
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Test Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues &
Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing,
Allergen Testing, GMO Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by Test
Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination
Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO
Testing and Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing,
Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing
and Other Test Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages,
Cereals & Grains and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed
Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat,
Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy
Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Food Safety Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Food Safety: A Pressing Issue for China?s Food Industry
Food Safety Violations and Need to Provide Safe Foods Sustain
Growth in Food Safety Testing Market
China?s Food Safety Law Focuses on Reducing Food Safety Violations
Food Safety Monitoring System in China
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Test Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues &
Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing,
Allergen Testing, GMO Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by Test
Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination
Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO
Testing and Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing,
Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing
and Other Test Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Technology - Rapid and Traditional -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Rapid and Traditional Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rapid and
Traditional for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Safety Testing by Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages,
Cereals & Grains and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed
Food, Dairy & Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat,
Poultry, & Seafood Products, Processed Food, Dairy & Dairy
Products, Beverages, Cereals & Grains and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Food Safety Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Food Safety Testing Market in Europe: An Overview
EU Regulations for Improving Food Safety
European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
Regulations on GMO Crops
Status of Ban of GMO Crops in Select European Countries
Regulation (EC) 1829/2003 on Genetically Modified Organisms
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Safety Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Safety Testing by Test Type - Microbiological Testing,
Residues & Contamination Testing, Chemical & Nutritional
Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination
Testing, Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO
Testing and Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Safety Testing by
Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microbiological Testing, Residues & Contamination Testing,
Chemical & Nutritional Testing, Allergen Testing, GMO Testing
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090559/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________