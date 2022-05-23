New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $47.8 Billion by the Year 2026



Hosiery is a multi-faceted apparel accessory. Global Garments & Textiles industry is among the many industries to feel the repercussions of the pandemic`s indelible impact on daily social and economic lives. A steep global recession, lockdowns and stay at home orders, ban on social gatherings and events, work from home models, widespread layoffs and furloughs, historic high unemployment rates have together massively impacted demand for all non-essential clothing. With no social gatherings and closed offices and schools, sales dwindled for socks and other hosiery items. In contrast to majority of hosiery brands that suffered massive losses, private labels and sports-orientated items delivered better results. Private labels gained from continuous operations of discounters and supermarkets. The pandemic has also played an important role in driving a large number of companies to pay more attention to sustainability and adoption of eco-textiles. Hosiery companies in various countries are making significant investments in eco-friendly materials and technologies. These hosiery players are coming up with new collections built on green materials.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period. Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$33.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Socks brands are entering into the e-commerce domain as well as joining hands with e-tailors, retailers and other companies for pushing sales. Moreover, various players are coming up with new offerings like anti-bacterial sanitized yarn, organic products and non-compression, soft elastic socks to attract customers. Socks brands are offering blood pressure and diabetes socks to expand their customer base. As COVID-19 pandemic forced people to spend more time indoors due to remote working and learning, comfort dressing has emerged as a major trend in workwear. The onset of casual dress code hampered the demand for sheer hosiery. Recent years saw proliferation of tights in different colors, patterns and styles as designer scramble to leverage the opportunities prevailing in the market, amid growing image of tights as a regular accessory.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2026



The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027. China is rapidly emerging as one of the leading hosiery producing nations in the world. The country gains its competitive edge from cheap labor, favorable government regulations and easy availability of low-cost raw materials, among others.

Select Competitors (Total 298 Featured) -

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.a.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC

Golden Lady SpA

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Kayser-Roth Corporation

LVMH

Sculptz, Inc.

Sheertex

The Donna Karan Company Store LLC

Trerè Innovation s.r.l.

Wolford AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions

Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact on Hosiery Industry

Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from

Patterned Options

Hosiery: An Introduction

A Trip down Memory Lane

Classification of Hosiery

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

Tights/Opaques

Support Hosiery

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable,

Biodegradable Offerings

Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the

Hosiery Industry

Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in

Socks Manufacturing

Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid

Waste

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved

Products

Luxury Hosiery on the Run

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant

Growth Potential

Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US

Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose

Arena

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Men?s Tights Gain Support

Compression Tights Forms Part of Men?s Fashion and Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

Trend Towards ?Tights under Shorts?

Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region:

June 2021

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online

Hosiery Sales

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Global Female Population by Geographic Region/Country (in %): 2020

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,

China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Socks

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Socks by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Socks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sheer

Hosiery & Tights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sheer Hosiery & Tights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheer Hosiery & Tights

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Product Innovations Support Sales

Manufacturers Adopt Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

Revival of Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Athletic Socks Gain Popularity

Top Preferences for Athletic Socks in the US - Features Ranked

in the Order of Relative Importance on a Scale of 1-10

Maternity Hosiery: A Niche Market

Focus Grows on Ethnic Population

Plus Size Picks up Momentum

Hosiery Mills and Challenges

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Women Drive Demand

Men?s Tights or Mantyhose: A Niche Segment

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: China Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 28: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: France Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery &

Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



INDIA

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Leggings Report Strong Penetration

Table 58: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: India Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Bangladesh

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery &

Tights Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery &

Tights Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and

Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women

and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men) by

Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks

and Sheer Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery &

Tights Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery

(Women and Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hosiery (Women and Men) by Product Type - Socks and Sheer

Hosiery & Tights - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Hosiery (Women and Men)

by Product Type - Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Hosiery (Women and

Men) by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Socks and Sheer Hosiery & Tights for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 298

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________