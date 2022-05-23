The Worldwide Hydraulic Cylinder Industry is Expected to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Function, By Specification, By Bore Size, By Application, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market size is expected to reach $18.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



A hydraulic cylinder is a mechanical device that is used to apply a unidirectional force via a single-direction stroke. It's a device that converts mechanical force into linear motion. The tube of a hydraulic cylinder has a rod protruding out on one side. To avoid friction, the piston separates the internal rod side from the internal cap side of the cylinder. For smooth operation, fluid is pumped into either side of the cylinder to expand or retract the piston rod.



A hydraulic cylinder is a component of the hydraulic system of a machine. Put simply, a hydraulic cylinder is a hydraulic actuator that converts hydraulic energy into a mechanical movement to provide linear movement. The hydraulic cylinder is similar to a muscle in that it causes movement using the machine's hydraulic system - so it is similar to a muscle.



The medium of the hydraulic transmission is oil. The basic principle of hydraulics is that when a power machine rotates the pump, a volume flow is created. The hydraulic system's pressure is determined by the load created by the cylinder or valve, which then resists the flow of the liquid created by the hydraulic pump. Pascal's law states that pressure spreads evenly in all directions in the system and has an equal effect on all hydraulic system closed spaces' surfaces and this effect is put at work in this mechanism.



A simple ram-type cylinder is made up of a cylindrical tube, and a steel rod that is inserted and sealed inside the tube. A pressurized fluid is pumped into the cylinder, where the circular bottom of the tube is subjected to pressures of up to 3000 psi or more. As long as the mass on the rod is less than the force generated against the rod by the fluid, the pressured fluid will push the rod out of the cylinder. It should be highlighted that motion is created by force, not flow; the generation of movement by flow is a common fallacy that will be addressed another day.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various business sectors across the world. Various impositions like lockdown, social distancing and ban on imports & exports have impacted the production and distribution of various goods and services, which were considered as non-essential by the governments. Many enterprises in the hydraulic cylinders industry were obliged to temporarily suspend operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to comply with new government rules aimed at preventing the disease's spread. This pause in activities has a direct influence on the market's revenue flow.



Market driving Factors:

Substantial Demand from The Construction Industry

Construction projects are progressively growing in size and complexity. Despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the construction industry, there has been a strong recovery in the industry following the pandemic, mainly owing to growing infrastructure spending in APAC and recovering European infrastructure investments. Infrastructure investments are accelerating in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and other countries due to rising urbanization. Numerous new infrastructure development plans and projects are in the works, mostly in developing countries like India and China, which is expected to eventually drive construction equipment demands.



Rising Demand For Lifting Machinery From The Shipping Industry

Hundreds of feet of cargo containers of various sizes and weights are routinely piled in dockyards. Containers with typical sizes of 20, 40, 45, 48, and 53 feet and weights of 30 to 42 tons can be found all over the world. Lifting machinery is used to transport these large containers. Shipping is the most essential means of international commerce facilitation on the planet. Ships deliver the bulk of goods, including electronics, autos, textiles, raw metals, and oil and gas. The rise of the shipping sector is fueled by favorable institutional and technological factors such as the adoption of industrial IoT and government backing, which supports the demand for lifting equipment at ports.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Costs Of Manufacturing And Maintenance Of Hydraulic Cylinders

In the production of a high-quality hydraulic cylinder, metal forging and accurate engineering are required. Hydraulic cylinders are made up of various parts that must be assembled, including pistons, cylinder barrels, piston rods, cylinder bases, cylinder heads, and cylinder seals. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) face cost constraints when it comes to entering the hydraulic cylinder industry. Hydraulic cylinders have ongoing maintenance expenditures in addition to the initial product price.

