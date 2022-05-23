New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139086/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach $218.7 Billion by 2026
Seamless steel pipes and tubes refer to tubular products made of steel, which do not involve a welded seam. Such tubes feature a homogeneous wall, without any joint or weld along the tube`s length. Seamless pipes and tubes find use in a wide range of applications wherein corrosion resistance, high strength, and longer product life hold high significance. Demand for seamless pipes and tubes is closely linked to the dynamics of the energy sector and manufacturing sector. The corrosion resistance and metallurgical strength characteristics of seamless pipes and tubes are considered ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and steam boilers, heat exchangers, among others. While seamless pipes compete with welded pipes in the oil and gas industry, rise in drilling complexity is likely to drive their consumption. Seamless steel tubes are used in making automobile components, gas cylinders, bearings, drill rods, boilers, and hydraulic cylinders, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seamless Pipes and Tubes estimated at US$157.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$218.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Hot Finished, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$132.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cold Finished segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.7% share of the global Seamless Pipes and Tubes market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.1 Billion by 2026
The Seamless Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Seamless pipe production capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, particularly in China. Asia Pacific market is expected to benefit mainly from increasing industrialization in the region, followed by rapid infrastructural growth. Russia, Japan, the US, and EU are other leading production centers of seamless pipes, globally.
Select Competitors (Total 156 Featured) -
- ArcelorMittal SA ChelPipe EVRAZ North America JFE Steel Corporation Jindal SAW Ltd. Maharashtra Seamless Limited Nippon Steel Corporation PAO TMK Tenaris S.A. Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation UMW Group United States Steel Corporation Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes (France) Wheatland Tube Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139086/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Review of Major End-Use Markets Impacted by the Pandemic
Automotive Sector
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Manufacturing & Machinery
Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Oil & Gas Sector
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: Oct 2019 -
May 2021
Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: 2019 - 2022
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2021
Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
Seamless Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Seamless Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction
A Glance at the Production Process
Types of Seamless Pipes and Tubes
Key End-Use Markets
Market Outlook
Unconventional and Deep Water to Buoy Growth Opportunities
Oil & Gas Industry Increases Focus on Energy Transitions
Seamless Pipes Production Scenario
Global Seamless Tubes Production by Geographic Region:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Output
Competitive Landscape
Leading Producers in the Global Seamless Pipes Market (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Company
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Drilling & Well Construction Activity to Post Strong Gains from
Demand-Led Rebound
World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020
Global Rig Count by Region (20201H): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Average Rig Count
World Average Rig Count by Region (2015-2020)
Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Average Rig Count
Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High
Grade OCTG Products
Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities
Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line
Pipes
Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand
Machinery: An Important Market for Seamless Tubes
High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Global Light Vehicle Production Change by Region: 2020 and 2021
Global Light Vehicle Sales in Million Units by Region: 2020
Power Generation: An Expanding Market for Seamless Pipes
Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Seamless Tubes in Industrial Boilers
Seamless Tubes in Utility Boilers
Seamless pipes Gain Strength in Load Bearing Applications in
the Construction Sector
Rebound in the Construction Sector to Drive Opportunities
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Infrastructure Needs Fuel Demand for High Strength Tubes
Global Infrastructure Spending in US$ Billion(2014-2022)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Finished by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hot Finished by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Finished by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Finished by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cold Finished by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Finished by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure & Construction by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Infrastructure &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure &
Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Market Overview
US Crude Oil Production in Mbpd: 2010-2022P
Crude Oil prices (dollars per barrel): 2019-2022
US Monthly Rig Count: January 2020-May 2021)
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Rigs for Land-Based Rigs and
Offshore Rigs
Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activity Holds Opportunities
for OCTG Tubes
Conventional Vs. Unconventional Shale Gas Drilling in North
America
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2015-2021 (Jan-May):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for
Directional Rigs, Horizontal Rigs, and Vertical Rigs
The US OCTG Consumption Per Rig 2013 -2019
Shale Plays Transforms US Energy Mix
Annual Production of Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) in the
US for 2010-2040
The US Shale Oil Production by Basin: 2015-2020(Jan-May)
Value Added Seamless Pipes Gain Traction
New-well Oil Production Per Rig Barrels/Day
ERW Pipes Pose strong Competition to Seamless Pipes
Domestic Production of OCTG Pipes: Percentage Share Breakdown
by Type, Welded & Seamless
Replacement Market Generates High Demand
Recovery in Automobile Production to Drive Growth
Car Production in the US: July 2019-March 2021 Month Production
(in Thousand Units)
Growth in Construction Spending Post Covid-19 to Improve Prospects
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Nonbuilding
Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-residential
Building Sector: 2020 and 2021
Competitive Landscape
Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count* in the US (2015-2021 May):
Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs, Gas Rigs,
and Others
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Finished
and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Oil & Gas Industry: A Significant Contributor to Canadian Economy
Canadian Monthly Rig Count - Jan 2020 to April 2021
Canadian Average Rig Count: 2016-2020
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Seamless Pipes & Tubes Market
Production Scenario
Chinese Seamless Pipes Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and Seamless
Pipes
Large Automotive Industry Augurs Well for Seamless Tubes Demand
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Finished
and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Seamless OCTG Pipes & Tubes Demand in Russia
Crude Oil Production in Russia (2018- May 2021) (in Million
Barrels Per Day)
Drilling Activity in Russia (2011-2020): Percentage Breakdown
by Horizontal Drilling vs. Vertical Drilling
Rise in Demand for Premium Products
Drilling Complexity Drives Demand for High-Value Products
Opportunities from Exploration of Untapped Oil & Gas Reserves
Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes
XHIBIT 35: Percentage Share Total Oil Production Volume by
Greenfield Projects and Hard to Recover Reserves: 2017-2024
Oil Production in Russia (2020,2025, 2030): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Production Volume by Brownfield and Greenfield
Projects
Competitive Landscape
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless Oil and Gas
Pipes in Russia: 2020
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless Industrial
Pipes: 2020
Market Share of Leading Manufacturers of Seamless Line Pipes in
Russia: 2020
Market Analytics
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure &
Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and Tubes
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power
Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &
Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold
Finished - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by Type - Hot Finished and Cold Finished Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes
and Tubes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot
Finished and Cold Finished for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas,
Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation, Automotive and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Seamless Pipes and
Tubes by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction,
Power Generation, Automotive and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Pipes
and Tubes by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Infrastructure & Construction, Power Generation,
Automotive and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Seamless Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Seamless Pipes and Tubes by Geographic Region - Australia,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139086/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________