Global Service Robotics Market to Reach $110.4 Billion by 2026
Robots have become the mainstream technology in the manufacturing industry owing to their immense advantages in terms of cost, productivity, defective products and efficiency. Ongoing progress in robotics technology is expected to pave way for huge adoption of robots in the service industry. Driven by the advancements, service robotics market has transformed significantly and is now able to perform varied tasks ranging from highly complex surgeries to unmanning defense vehicles. While advanced technology is enabling robots to perform diverse tasks, latest concepts like biometric recognition, 5G and artificial intelligence are facilitating virtualization of service robots. Professional service robots are increasingly being commercialized, owing to their usefulness in specific purposes and clearly defined business objectives that can be realized with modest R&D efforts. Domestic or personal use robots are likely to be mass-produced, given their valuable ability to relive time stressed home owners/makers from everyday household chores like home vacuuming and floor cleaning.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Robotics estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$95.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SOFTWARE segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2026
The Service Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR. In the US, rapid increase in capabilities and fast-paced adoption of automation in various industries is fueling demand for service robots in the defense and healthcare sectors. The presence of several leading vendors of service robots is enabling large-scale production of service robots in the region. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being supported by rising demand for service robots in household, defense, security and rescue, and medical applications. The region also represents a strong market for domestic and entertainment robots.
Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -
- Aethon, Inc.
- Gecko International Corporation
- Hanool Robotics Corp.
- Honda Motors Co., Ltd.
- Husqvarna AB
- Iberobotics S.L.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- iRobot Corporation
- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- RedZone Robotics
- RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.
- ROBOSOFT
- SeaRobotics Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.
- WowWee Group Limited
- Zucchetti Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Service Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat
COVID-19 Pandemic
Emphasis on Social Distancing and Cleanliness Throws Attention
on Service Robots
Reported Use of Service Robots for COVID-19
Significance of Robots in Combating the Pandemic Attracts
Government Investments
Hotels Embrace Service Robots to Cope Up with Socially-
Distanced Approach to Life
Service Robots to Aid Revival of Hospitality Industry: YoY %
Change in Hotel RevPAR in Europe amid COVID-19: March 2020 to
May 2020
Service Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier
Types of Service Robots
Personal Robots
Global Personal Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Application Segment: 2019
Professional Service Robot
Global Professional Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Application Segment: 2019
Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth
Compelling Benefits & Technological Advances Set Perfect
Background for Expansion of Global Professional Service Robots
Market
Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market
Competitive Landscape
Service Robotics Manufacturing Landscape (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Service Robotic Manufacturers by
Geographic Region
Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow
Number of Startups by Region: 2019
Select Startups in Service Robotics
Robotics Investments in June 2020
Recent Industry Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service
Robotics
Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial
Robots Market
Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention
Innovative RaaS Platforms
Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing
Power
Approaches to Overcome Technological Challenges
Medical Applications: An Expanding Market for Professional
Service Robotics
Professional Service Robots in Medical Applications (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Application
Usage Benefits of Service Robots in Surgical Procedures:
A Comparative Study of Mean Blood Loss (ml) and Period of
Hospital Stay in Robotic Vs Traditional Procedures by Surgery
Type - Hysterectomy and Prostatectomy
Service Robots in Surgeries
Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation
Defense Applications: A Key Market for Professional Service Robots
Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth
Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of
Growth in Defense Robots Market
Impact COVID-19 on Defense Spending
Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP
Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2017,
2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023
Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service
Robotics Market
Global Field Robots Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit
Sales for Milking Robots and Others
Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate
Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic
Milking Systems
Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2019 & 2025
Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain
Critical to Commercialization & Growth
Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes Well
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous/Robotic Tractors
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Robots and
Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of
Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020
Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector
Robot Chefs - Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations
Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer
Mindset
Logistics Application Segment to Catalyze Growth of
Professional Service Robots Market
Package Delivery Gains Significance amid Rise in e-commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021E)
Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks
Robotics in Hospitality Industry: Promising Future Ahead
Personal Robots Garner Momentum
Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market
Advanced Service Robots for Homeowners
Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots
Table 22: Aging Population to Fuel Need for Care Robots -
Population of 60+ Individuals in ?000s for 2019, 2030, 2050, &
2100
Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic
Advancements
Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity
Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise
Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth
Opportunities
Global Vacuum Cleaners Market (2012 & 2022): Percentage
Breakdown of Value sales for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners and
Traditional Vacuum Cleaners
Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry
Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW
