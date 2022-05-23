New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Service Robotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305182/?utm_source=GNW

Global Service Robotics Market to Reach $110.4 Billion by 2026



Robots have become the mainstream technology in the manufacturing industry owing to their immense advantages in terms of cost, productivity, defective products and efficiency. Ongoing progress in robotics technology is expected to pave way for huge adoption of robots in the service industry. Driven by the advancements, service robotics market has transformed significantly and is now able to perform varied tasks ranging from highly complex surgeries to unmanning defense vehicles. While advanced technology is enabling robots to perform diverse tasks, latest concepts like biometric recognition, 5G and artificial intelligence are facilitating virtualization of service robots. Professional service robots are increasingly being commercialized, owing to their usefulness in specific purposes and clearly defined business objectives that can be realized with modest R&D efforts. Domestic or personal use robots are likely to be mass-produced, given their valuable ability to relive time stressed home owners/makers from everyday household chores like home vacuuming and floor cleaning.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Robotics estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.7% CAGR and reach US$95.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SOFTWARE segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2026



The Service Robotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.1% and 19.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.1% CAGR. In the US, rapid increase in capabilities and fast-paced adoption of automation in various industries is fueling demand for service robots in the defense and healthcare sectors. The presence of several leading vendors of service robots is enabling large-scale production of service robots in the region. In Asia-Pacific region, growth is being supported by rising demand for service robots in household, defense, security and rescue, and medical applications. The region also represents a strong market for domestic and entertainment robots.

Select Competitors (Total 122 Featured) -

Aethon, Inc.

Gecko International Corporation

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Honda Motors Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Iberobotics S.L.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

iRobot Corporation

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

LG Electronics, Inc.

RedZone Robotics

RoboBuilder Co., Ltd.

ROBOSOFT

SeaRobotics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

WowWee Group Limited

Zucchetti Group







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Service Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat

COVID-19 Pandemic

Emphasis on Social Distancing and Cleanliness Throws Attention

on Service Robots

Reported Use of Service Robots for COVID-19

Significance of Robots in Combating the Pandemic Attracts

Government Investments

Hotels Embrace Service Robots to Cope Up with Socially-

Distanced Approach to Life

Service Robots to Aid Revival of Hospitality Industry: YoY %

Change in Hotel RevPAR in Europe amid COVID-19: March 2020 to

May 2020

Service Robotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Service Robotics: The New Emerging Frontier

Types of Service Robots

Personal Robots

Global Personal Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Application Segment: 2019

Professional Service Robot

Global Professional Service Robotics Market Share Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Application Segment: 2019

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Spur Future Market Growth

Compelling Benefits & Technological Advances Set Perfect

Background for Expansion of Global Professional Service Robots

Market

Challenges Confronting Service Robotics Market

Competitive Landscape

Service Robotics Manufacturing Landscape (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Service Robotic Manufacturers by

Geographic Region

Funding in Robotics Companies Continues to Grow

Number of Startups by Region: 2019

Select Startups in Service Robotics

Robotics Investments in June 2020

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence Brings in a Transformation in Service

Robotics

Collaborative Robots to Drive Growth in the Non-Industrial

Robots Market

Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS) Garners Attention

Innovative RaaS Platforms

Manufacturers Focus on Service Robots with Impressive Computing

Power

Approaches to Overcome Technological Challenges

Medical Applications: An Expanding Market for Professional

Service Robotics

Professional Service Robots in Medical Applications (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales by Application

Usage Benefits of Service Robots in Surgical Procedures:

A Comparative Study of Mean Blood Loss (ml) and Period of

Hospital Stay in Robotic Vs Traditional Procedures by Surgery

Type - Hysterectomy and Prostatectomy

Service Robots in Surgeries

Service Robots Aid in Patient Rehabilitation

Defense Applications: A Key Market for Professional Service Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Set to Register Strong Growth

Government Spending on Military & Defense: A Determinant of

Growth in Defense Robots Market

Impact COVID-19 on Defense Spending

Global Defense, Health & Energy R&D as a % of GDP

Global Defense Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016, 2017,

2018, 2019, 2020 & 2023

Field Applications Drive Growth in Professional Service

Robotics Market

Global Field Robots Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit

Sales for Milking Robots and Others

Milking Systems with Advanced Features to Improve Adoption Rate

Positive Outlook for Dairy Industry Augurs Well for Robotic

Milking Systems

Global Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion: 2019 & 2025

Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain

Critical to Commercialization & Growth

Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes Well

Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest

in Autonomous/Robotic Tractors

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Robots and

Autonomous Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of

Total Employment for the Period 2000-2020

Automated & Robotic Equipment to Foray into Food Service Sector

Robot Chefs - Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations

Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer

Mindset

Logistics Application Segment to Catalyze Growth of

Professional Service Robots Market

Package Delivery Gains Significance amid Rise in e-commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021E)

Humanoid Robots for Personalized & Interactive Experience in Banks

Robotics in Hospitality Industry: Promising Future Ahead

Personal Robots Garner Momentum

Expanding Application Possibilities Broadens the Market

Advanced Service Robots for Homeowners

Aging Population Lends Traction to Eldercare-Assistive Robots

Table 22: Aging Population to Fuel Need for Care Robots -

Population of 60+ Individuals in ?000s for 2019, 2030, 2050, &

2100

Home-Help Robots for Retirees: The Next Frontier of Robotic

Advancements

Handicap Assistance Robots: A Key Opportunity

Sales of Mobile Robots on the Rise

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market for Home Use: Promising Growth

Opportunities

Global Vacuum Cleaners Market (2012 & 2022): Percentage

Breakdown of Value sales for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners and

Traditional Vacuum Cleaners

Telepresence to Revolutionize Service Robots Industry

Customizable & Networked Robots: Emerging Revenue Spinners



