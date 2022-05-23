New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW
Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 23.5 Million Tons by 2026
Continuous welded pipe is a pipe with a single longitudinal seam that is formed through continuous welding process. These pipes are also referred to as Electric Fusion Welding (EFW) pipes. Growth in the global market would be mainly driven by improvement in residential construction and infrastructure spending on projects such as airport, metros, and greenhouse structures among others. The industry also stands to benefit from the requirement to replace antiquated pipelines, especially in developed economies of the US and Europe. As CW pipes are also used in fire sprinkler systems, stringent regulatory standards, and greater industrial safety requirements along with rise in infrastructure spending are expected to drive future demand. As CW pipes face strong competition from ERW pipes, there is a constant focus on improving product quality to ensure less wattage and lower frequency of replacement. Improved infrastructure spending driven by rapid urbanization, growing focus on urban water security and the ensuing expansion of water supply networks; healthy pace of industrialization and the resulting investments in pipelines for industrial water and wastewater management are also expected to boost growth prospects.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes estimated at 18.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23.5 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 10.6 Million Tons by 2026
The Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.6 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.1 Million Tons by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific represents a major market, driven by rapid industrialization along with investment in infrastructure development projects. In developed countries of North America and Europe, majority of the operational systems have reached the fag end of their useful lifespan, necessitating extensive overhaul of the existing systems, which in turn involve enormous investments and driving demand for replacement.
Select Competitors (Total 20 Featured) -
- Continental Steel & Tube Company
- Garth Industrial
- JFE Steel Corporation
- MRC Global Inc
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Saginaw Pipe Co., Inc
- TIASCO Ltd
- Wheatland Tube Company
- Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,
Impacting Demand for CW Pipes
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure
Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period
2016-2040
Continuous Welded Pipes: An Introduction
End-Uses of Continuous Weld Pipes
Product Quality Gains Importance
Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand
Rise in Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand
Rising Need to Upgrade Existing Water Infrastructure Opens New
Opportunities
Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 &
2030
Global Natural Gas Demand to Support Consumption of Continuous
Welded Pipes
US Natural Gas Consumption % YoY Change: 2018-2022F
Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and
2040
Natural Witnesses Notable Compression Amid COVID-19
Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by Sector in
Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US
Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications
Fire Sprinklers: An Important Market for CW Pipes
Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects
Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
Market Overview
Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-
Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Apr 2021)
US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the Period January
2012 to January 2021
Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of
Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family
Units and Multi-Family Units
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-residential
Building Sector: 2020 and 2021
US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Nonbuilding
Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021
Construction Sector in Middle East
