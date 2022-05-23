New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01139087/?utm_source=GNW

Global Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market to Reach 23.5 Million Tons by 2026



Continuous welded pipe is a pipe with a single longitudinal seam that is formed through continuous welding process. These pipes are also referred to as Electric Fusion Welding (EFW) pipes. Growth in the global market would be mainly driven by improvement in residential construction and infrastructure spending on projects such as airport, metros, and greenhouse structures among others. The industry also stands to benefit from the requirement to replace antiquated pipelines, especially in developed economies of the US and Europe. As CW pipes are also used in fire sprinkler systems, stringent regulatory standards, and greater industrial safety requirements along with rise in infrastructure spending are expected to drive future demand. As CW pipes face strong competition from ERW pipes, there is a constant focus on improving product quality to ensure less wattage and lower frequency of replacement. Improved infrastructure spending driven by rapid urbanization, growing focus on urban water security and the ensuing expansion of water supply networks; healthy pace of industrialization and the resulting investments in pipelines for industrial water and wastewater management are also expected to boost growth prospects.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes estimated at 18.3 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 23.5 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 10.6 Million Tons by 2026



The Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.6 Million Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.52% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10.6 Million Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 11.1 Million Tons by the year 2027. Asia-Pacific represents a major market, driven by rapid industrialization along with investment in infrastructure development projects. In developed countries of North America and Europe, majority of the operational systems have reached the fag end of their useful lifespan, necessitating extensive overhaul of the existing systems, which in turn involve enormous investments and driving demand for replacement.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,

Impacting Demand for CW Pipes

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Continuous Welded Pipes: An Introduction

End-Uses of Continuous Weld Pipes

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Outlook

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Demand for Improved Water Access to Drive Demand

Rising Need to Upgrade Existing Water Infrastructure Opens New

Opportunities

Global Water Demand by End-Use (in Billion m3) for Years 2013 &

2030

Product Quality Gains Importance

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Global Natural Gas Demand to Support Consumption of Continuous

Welded Pipes

US Natural Gas Consumption % YoY Change: 2018-2022F

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and

2040

Natural Witnesses Notable Compression Amid COVID-19

Impact of Lockdown on Natural Gas Consumption by Sector in

Belgium, France, Italy, UK, and the US

Growth Remains Buoyant in Pressure Applications

Fire Sprinklers: An Important Market for CW Pipes

Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects

Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021



UNITED STATES



UNITED STATES

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-

Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Apr 2021)

US Construction Spending in US$ Billion for the Period January

2012 to January 2021

Residential Construction in the US (2008-2019): Number of

Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-Family

Units and Multi-Family Units

US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Non-residential

Building Sector: 2020 and 2021

US Construction Spending YoY % Change in Nonbuilding

Infrastructure Sector: 2020 and 2021

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Europe Construction Production Volume Growth by Quarter: 2020Q2

-2021Q1

Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year (YoY) % Change

in Construction Output for the Period 2014 through 2021E

FRANCE

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Construction in France Struggles with Dismal Performance

Market Analytics

GERMANY

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

INDIA

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Continuous Welded Pipes and Tubes Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for

2022 (E)

REST OF WORLD

Construction Sector in Middle East

Market Analytics

