New York, May 23, 2022
Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026
Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) are refrigeration devices, especially developed to display cum store frozen or/and chilled food products. RDCs represent vital fixtures in retail outlets such as grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, food service establishments, restaurants, hotels, and gas stations. In the food and beverage end-use sector, the commercial food service market comprising hotels, restaurants and caterers, is emerging into a potent demand driver for RDCs. Few of the factors driving demand in this end-use sector include growing awareness over the importance of visual merchandising as a cost effective way to boost retail sales and its role in encouraging impulse buying among customers; large and ever-growing network of food retailing stores; rising consumer disposable incomes, growing spends on packaged and prepared foods and seismic lifestyle changes encouraging consumption of frozen food products. Also driving market growth are continuous technology developments which are encouraging equipment replacements and upgrades. Stricter food-safety regulations and quality standards are also driving up the commercial value of advanced RDC models that can preserve food hygienically at specified conditions without microbial or other types of contamination.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Plug-in refrigerated display cases represent the fastest growing product type in the global refrigerated display cases market, with the lower capital expenditure driving widespread adoption of the systems among smaller and mid-sized outlets who have limited budgets. Plug-in RDCs enable faster installation, besides being easier to move about within the store, thereby giving store owners the freedom to change floor plans as per convenience or the latest retail market trends.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
- AFINOX Srl
- Ahmet Yar Sogutma Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- AHT Cooling Systems GmbH
- AJ Baker & Sons Pty Ltd.
- ARNEG SpA
- Beverage-Air Corporation
- Colcab (Pty) Ltd.
- ColdKit
- Epta SpA
- Hill PHOENIX, Inc.
- Hoshizaki America
- Hussmann Corporation
- Ian Boer Refrigeration Pty Ltd
- IARP SpA
- ISA SpA
- Koxka Technologies SL
- Lennox International, Inc.
- Nakano Refrigerators Co., Ltd
- Shandong Xiaoya Retail Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Carrier Kältetechnik Deutschland GmbH
- Vestfrost A/S
- Viessmann Limited
- Williams Refrigeration
- Zero Zone, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &
Unbelievable Transformation
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing
Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were
Waiting For?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual
Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025
How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New
Normal?
Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth
Seen in the Year 2020
Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions
Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges
Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the
Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market
Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs
as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled
Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services
Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food
Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in
Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing
Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage
Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food &
Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and
Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 & 2026
Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated
Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets
COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here?s Why
Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption
Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing
Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs
in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita
Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022,
2024 & 2026
Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in
the Post COVID-19 Period
Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the
Market
Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs
With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market
Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New
Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of
Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry
for the Year 2020
No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major
Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs
Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand
Growth
A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market
Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
