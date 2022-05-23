New York, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerated Display Cases Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01609829/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026



Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) are refrigeration devices, especially developed to display cum store frozen or/and chilled food products. RDCs represent vital fixtures in retail outlets such as grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, food service establishments, restaurants, hotels, and gas stations. In the food and beverage end-use sector, the commercial food service market comprising hotels, restaurants and caterers, is emerging into a potent demand driver for RDCs. Few of the factors driving demand in this end-use sector include growing awareness over the importance of visual merchandising as a cost effective way to boost retail sales and its role in encouraging impulse buying among customers; large and ever-growing network of food retailing stores; rising consumer disposable incomes, growing spends on packaged and prepared foods and seismic lifestyle changes encouraging consumption of frozen food products. Also driving market growth are continuous technology developments which are encouraging equipment replacements and upgrades. Stricter food-safety regulations and quality standards are also driving up the commercial value of advanced RDC models that can preserve food hygienically at specified conditions without microbial or other types of contamination.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Plug-in refrigerated display cases represent the fastest growing product type in the global refrigerated display cases market, with the lower capital expenditure driving widespread adoption of the systems among smaller and mid-sized outlets who have limited budgets. Plug-in RDCs enable faster installation, besides being easier to move about within the store, thereby giving store owners the freedom to change floor plans as per convenience or the latest retail market trends.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 175 Featured) -

AFINOX Srl

Ahmet Yar Sogutma Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

AJ Baker & Sons Pty Ltd.

ARNEG SpA

Beverage-Air Corporation

Colcab (Pty) Ltd.

ColdKit

Epta SpA

Hill PHOENIX, Inc.

Hoshizaki America

Hussmann Corporation

Ian Boer Refrigeration Pty Ltd

IARP SpA

ISA SpA

Koxka Technologies SL

Lennox International, Inc.

Nakano Refrigerators Co., Ltd

Shandong Xiaoya Retail Equipment Co., Ltd.

Carrier Kältetechnik Deutschland GmbH

Vestfrost A/S

Viessmann Limited

Williams Refrigeration

Zero Zone, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01609829/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E

Year 2020 Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption &

Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

The First Vaccines Are Here! Will It Change the Existing

Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were

Waiting For?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: COVID-19 Vaccines In Millions of Annual

Doses For Years 2020 Through 2025

How Food Retailing Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New

Normal?

Digital Grocery Alternatives Solely Responsible for the Growth

Seen in the Year 2020

Global Food & Beverage Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Supermarkets Bear the Brunt of COVID-19 Disruptions

Global Food Supermarkets Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Food Services Witness a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges

Global Food Services Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs): Definition, Scope & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Grocery & Online Food Orders Accelerated by the

Pandemic Comes as a Big Setback for the RDCs Market

Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Reduce Role of RDCs

as Grocery & Cloud Kitchens Turn to Warehousing Styled

Refrigerated Cabinets: Global Online Food Delivery Services

Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food

Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for RDCs in

Chilled & Frozen Foods Retailing

Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage

Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunity Offered by Increased Spending on Food &

Beverage to Benefit Demand for RDCs: Global Average Food and

Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Food Consumption (In Million Kilograms) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 & 2026

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Refrigerated

Display Cabinets in Brick & Motor Retail Outlets

COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption. Here?s Why

Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

With Over 26% Share in Frozen Foods, Rising Meat Consumption

Bodes Well for RDCs in Meat Retailing

Robust Demand for Protein Rich Diets to Drive Demand for RDCs

in the Meat Section of Supermarkets: Global Average Per Capita

Consumption of Meat & Seafood (In Kgs) for Years 2020, 2022,

2024 & 2026

Robust Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand For RDCs in

the Post COVID-19 Period

Growing Investments in Food Retailing to Benefit Growth in the

Market

Store Remodelling to Create Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

With Offline Retail Dominating the Food Industry, RDCs Market

Although Severely Impacted by COVID-19 Will Also Attract New

Upgrade Investments in the Post COVID Period: % Share of

Offline & Online Retail Channels in the Global Food Industry

for the Year 2020

No Contact Micro Market Food Retailing to Emerge as a Major

Trend Post Pandemic, Driving Opportunities for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand

Growth

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Development of RDCs With IoT Features & Functions Gains Momentum



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-In by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plug-In by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plug-In by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote-Operated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Remote-Operated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote-Operated by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vertical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vertical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vertical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Horizontal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Horizontal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Horizontal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hybrid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Food & Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail Food & Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Food & Beverages

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Food Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Refrigerated Display Cases Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases by

End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Construction - Vertical,

Horizontal and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by Construction - Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Construction - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vertical, Horizontal and Hybrid for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages

and Food Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Refrigerated Display Cases

by End-Use - Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail Food & Beverages and Food Services for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Refrigerated Display Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and

Remote-Operated - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Plug-In and Remote-Operated Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Refrigerated Display

Cases by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-In and Remote-Operated for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01609829/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________