Bowlero Corp Announces Agreement to Acquire Three Bowling Centers in Wichita, Kansas

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, as well as the owner of the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), announced today that it had entered into an agreement to acquire three bowling centers in Wichita, Kansas - Northrock Lanes, West Acres Bowling Center and The Alley Indoor Entertainment, expanding the company's footprint in the state to four locations.



Northrock Lanes, one of the three locations, is the largest bowling center in the state of Kansas and is located at 3232 N Rock Road. This center features 48 lanes, an interactive arcade, a banquet hall that fits more than 120 guests, a sports grill and snack bar.

The second location, West Acres Bowling Center is located at 749 N Ridge Road. This center features 36 lanes, cosmic bowling, an on-site pro shop and a full-service bar.

The third center, The Alley Indoor Entertainment, is located at 11413 E 13th Street N. This center is equipped with 32 lanes, indoor electric go karts, a Laser Maze, an interactive arcade, virtual reality, a sports grill and an escape room.

"Bowlero Corp is committed to delivering a world class bowling experience to the guests we serve each year and we're thrilled to welcome these three new centers to our portfolio," said Tom Shannon, Chairman and CEO of Bowlero Corp.

The three locations will officially operate under Bowlero Corp management upon completion of the acquisition, introducing new offers and exclusive promotions to the centers from Bowlero. The acquisition is expected in the next three months.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com .

