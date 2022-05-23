Milestone Scientific Announces the Appointment of Retail Industry Veteran Ms. Benedetta Casamento to its Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced the appointment of Ms. Benedetta Casamento to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Casamento currently serves as a retail consultant specializing in finance, business operations, financial planning and analysis. Ms. Casamento previously served as Chairman and President of Allyke, Inc., an artificial intelligence company creating digital imagery insights for retail and other industries. She also served as CEO of Calypso St. Barth, a luxury lifestyle brand, as well as a consultant to private equity firms with portfolio interests in retail and fashion. Earlier in her career, she served as Executive Vice President of Finance & Operations at The Talbots Inc. and held various senior leadership positions at Liz Claiborne, Inc., including President of Liz Claiborne Brands and President of the Ellen Tracy and Dana Buchman brands. She serves on the Board of Directors for Charles & Colvard, a globally recognized fine jewelry company. She is also involved in various charitable organizations, including serving on the Board of Directors of Women in Need, Inc., a non-profit organization that provides housing, programs, and other services to New York City’s homeless mothers and their children.

Leslie Bernhard, Chairman of the Board of Milestone Scientific Inc. commented, “I am delighted to welcome Benedetta to Milestone’s board. She brings an impressive track record in brand marketing, business operations and finance that we believe will help support our continued growth. In particular, we look forward to her insights and contributions as we continually refine the branding and sales strategies around both our current instruments, as well as new products in our pipeline.”

Ms. Casamento noted, “I am honored to join Milestone at this exciting time in the Company’s evolution. Milestone’s CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System address an unmet need in the marketplace, given the safety issues associated with the traditional epidural procedure. The importance of this message can not be understated, both for women in labor and delivery, as well as the millions of others that receive epidural procedures each year. In addition, I look forward to supporting the launch of new products built on Milestone’s platform technology, which provides safety and economic benefits across a wide range of potential indications.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020