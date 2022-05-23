ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 16-May-22 65,000 €513.7913 €33,396,434.50 17-May-22 31,939 €526.0643 €16,801,967.68 18-May-22 40,000 €522.7087 €20,908,348.00 19-May-22 23,937 €499.9628 €11,967,609.54 20-May-22 36,654 €508.4832 €18,637,943.21

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

