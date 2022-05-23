Aesthetic Management Partners Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Estar Medical

CORDOVA, Tenn., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Estar Medical, the maker of Eclipse PRP® and Tropocells®, has signed an exclusive long-term marketing and distribution agreement with Aesthetic Management Partners, LLC (AMP), to sell its PRP products in the U.S. market. The agreement joins AMP, a rapidly expanding medical device and biologics company, with Israel & UK based Estar Medical, a globally recognized leader and provider in platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and other related cell therapies and technologies. With the execution of this agreement, Estar Medical's PRP, currently sold throughout the world, will now be sold in the U.S. under its global brand name: Cellenis®.

For Estar Medical, partnering with AMP provides a proven and growing distribution team in North America to launch the Cellenis® Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) brand. This aligns with Estar Medical's mission to grow the Cellenis® brand globally.

"Our unique 11 and 22ml PRP tubes have become the gold standard PRP in the U.S. for many indications within the regenerative medicine field. These PRP products will now be sold exclusively under our global Cellenis® brand and will continue to generate positive results among physicians and key opinion leaders, delivering superior results for their patients. The expansion of the Cellenis® brand into the U.S. and the collaboration with AMP represents a key step forward in our global expansion strategy and one that will further strengthen our relationships with healthcare providers as our unique and proven PRP technology has already become their preferred choice in the U.S. This is truly a synergistic partnership that creates value as well as future opportunities for our Cellenis® existing products and pipeline," said Aaron Esteron, CEO and Founder of Estar Medical.

"Aesthetic Management Partners is excited to partner with Estar Medical and launch the Cellenis® PRP line in the U.S. market," said Erik Dowell, CEO and Founder of Aesthetic Management Partners. "Cellenis® PRP is a global brand known around the world for its quality manufacturing and superior clinical outcomes. The Cellenis® brand name is new to the U.S. market, but Estar Medical has been selling its leading PRP products in North America for many years. We are proud to be launching the global Cellenis® brand in the U.S. and honored to partner with Estar Medical. These innovative biologic products, combined with our line of best-in-class medical devices will build upon our promise to deliver optimal patient outcomes to our practitioners."

About Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP)

Aesthetic Management Partners is a rapidly expanding medical device and biologics company in the functional medicine and aesthetic industry. AMP focuses on launching unique products and technologies that attain optimum patient outcomes with little to no downtime.

About Estar Medical

Estar Medical was founded in 1993 by Aaron Esteron - a polymer-science expert, entrepreneur and prolific inventor and has been committed to the unique development and manufacturing of innovative medical devices in the biologics, cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) fields which it markets under the well-recognized Cellenis®, Tropocells® and other related brands. As a global leader in the autologous regenerative medicine and PRP industry, having delivered millions of treatments worldwide, Estar Medical is offering unique and proprietary solutions, in facial aesthetics, hair restoration, natural skincare products, orthopedics, sports medicine, wound care and many other medical applications, with proven protocols and clinical studies, extensive research & development having direct representation in over 60 countries.

To learn more about Cellenis® Platelet Rich Plasma(PRP) or to place an order, please contact CJ Sander, Digital Marketing Manager - Email: cj.sander@amplifimd.com, Phone: 703 717 3094

