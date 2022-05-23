Sparrow Announces Partnership with Elevation to Support its Growing Portfolio of Rental Homes with Energy Saving Technologies

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparrow , a national single-family rental owner and operator, today announced a partnership with Elevation , a fully integrated residential energy solutions company, to bring smarter, cleaner home energy solutions and services to its portfolio of single-family rental homes across the country.



The partnership between Sparrow and Elevation brings energy solutions and technologies to residents as part of Sparrow’s commitment to sustainability which has been deeply rooted in the core values of the company since inception. Single family renters prioritize energy efficiency and conservation programs, and Sparrow’s values and focus on sustainability resonates with its residents.

With the common goal of bringing environmental and economic efficiency to rental homes, Elevation’s solutions are designed to save residents upward of 20% on annual electricity costs. The partnership will begin with a pilot this summer in Arizona, and then continue to Sparrow’s homes in various markets across the country.

“Our partnership with Elevation reflects Sparrow’s larger commitment to environmental and sustainability best practices,” said Jami Schulman, Co-Founder, President and COO at Sparrow. “With Elevation’s services we will be able to reduce our portfolio’s carbon footprint, improve grid resiliency, and provide meaningful and measurable energy savings to our residents.”

Elevation's portfolio of products and services meet the needs of every home, from newly renovated to new construction. Within the partnership, Sparrow homes will have access to at least one of Elevation’s many energy offerings, which include:

Curb, Elevation’s energy monitoring platform, which connects to a home’s electrical system to give real-time data to make smarter decisions about how energy is being used.

Energy efficiency services to measure air leakage, check insulation levels, evaluate the home’s air quality and energy efficiency, and identify areas that need to be sealed or insulated.

Solar energy installations with high quality solar panels to generate renewable energy from the sun to power the home.



“We are thrilled to partner with Sparrow and together bring state-of-the-art solutions single-family homes deserve but often don’t have access to,” said Greg Fasullo, CEO of Elevation. “Our diverse set of energy products will bring residents financial savings and the ability to live in environmentally sound homes.”

According to a study published in the scientific journal PNAS , residential energy use accounts for 20% of the greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The partnership between Sparrow and Elevation will provide timely solutions to reduce the carbon footprint made by residential homes. To learn more about the partnership, please visit sparrownow.com or poweredbyelevation.com

About Sparrow

Sparrow is a vertically integrated national home rental company that owns and manages high quality single-family residential homes in 10 markets across the United States. Sparrow’s tech-enabled platform focuses on customer service excellence and is designed to provide a seamless living experience for its residents. With beautifully updated homes in prime neighborhoods, Sparrow has the perfect address for families looking to live easier and happier. For more information, please visit www.sparrownow.com.

About Elevation

Elevation is a fully integrated residential energy solutions company. As a leader in clean energy technology including solar, energy efficiency, and smart energy management platforms, Elevation takes a whole home approach to energy and sets the industry standard in its deployment of technology to homeowners, institutional operators of single-family rental properties, and utility providers.

As a 2019, 2020, and 2021 Contractor of the Year recipient by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Elevation team possesses extensive knowledge in both the single-family rental market and residential solar spaces. Elevation goes beyond solar to create an Elevated Home and collects data to analyze the direct impact of its solutions. In just one year, Elevation’s customers helped to avoid 128,738 tons of carbon dioxide. For more information, please visit https://www.poweredbyelevation.com .

