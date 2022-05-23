Official announcement of Feminist Metaverse: Updates on FM security incident

London, UK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To ensure the interests of FM users, Feminist Metaverse launches an official notice of hacking FM today.To all FM users, Hereby, Feminist Metaverse wants to share the latest situation of hacker attack to the FM project. Feminist Metaverse will give its best to maintain the transparency of the project. Feminist Metaverse (FM_Token) on BNB chain was attacked on May 18. 1838 BNB (approximately $540,000) was transferred to tornado.cash by the hacker. In addition, the hacker made multiple transfers to have 75.15 million FM Token at the contract address transferred to contract SakeSwapPair, then directly transferred corresponding FM Token coins to his account through skim, thus selling them for making a profit.

The Feminist Metauniverse (FM Project) was established under joint efforts of a number of women around the world in 2021. With the help of blockchain technology, FM Project aims to create a decentralized, comparatively equal and free world, thus bringing women to an equal status with men in politics, economy, law, religion, education, military thoughts, cognition, concept, ethics, and so on.

The pass FM issued by the Feminist Metauniverse is mainly used to reward users having made remarkable contributions to the construction of Feminist Metauniverse which is governed by DAO Autonomous Architecture. Users with FM will exercise rights of voting, decision-making and governance in the ecosystem of Feminist Metauniverse. DAPP will be launched in June according to the plan.

However, right before the launching, DAPP was attacked by a hacker organization opposed to the equal rights campaign, which makes us more aware of the importance of creating an equal and free world of men and women. Feminist Metaverse has been sparing no pains to work with Certik and other security teams to restore the project, and fortunately we’ve made significant progress. The contract will be reissued within 10 working days based on the tentative schedule. New FM coins will be issued to replace the old ones in equal proportion. Moreover, the contract will be re-audited for the sake of launching DAPP in June. Details of this announcement will be published later on the official account.

We’d like to take this opportunity to improve related security measures and codes. Adjustments and updates will follow later.

Feminist Metaverse still has a long way to go, though tough. However, Feminist Metaverse has always been making efforts to strive for equality in men and women. Feminist Metaverse has the firm belief that love and equality will conquer dissensions and attacks on May 20. Thanks!

FM Team on May 20, 2022