CoinAgenda and BitAngels Return to Monaco for Fourth Annual Europe Blockchain Investing Conference May 23-25

Monaco, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced the fourth annual CoinAgenda Europe conference will be held at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza in Monaco on May 23-25. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda Europe accepts crypto payments, in addition to offering discounted tickets for Monaco locals.

The three day event will include extensive thought-leadership panels such as: “a Decentralized Future,” “Web3 Gaming,” “Web3 Paradigms in Hollywood,” “Drivers of Change in Asset Management,” “The Future of Trading Digital Assets,” “Navigating Regulation for Blockchain Implementation and Development,” “Countering Risk in a Bear Market,” “Metaverses as New Jurisdictions,” “Investing in Web 3.0 and DAOs,” and “Leveraging communities to find Alpha.”

Confirmed speakers include:

Charlie Shrem, Bitcoin Pioneer & founder of the Bitcoin Foundation

Tom Malloy, American Actor & Filmmaker

Natalia Sokolova, Managing Partner at SGG World

Michel Bouquier, Senior Advisor at Finance and Economy Department Monaco

Brad Yasar, CEO at EQIFi

Alexander Amartei, Producer of Antara & inventor of Movie NFTs

Andreas Kohl, CBDO at Mintlayer

Joyce Chow, Film Director

Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda

Akeem Ojuko, Co-founder at Script TV

Felix Mago, Co-founder at Dash NEXT, Futerio

Batis Samadian, Co-founder at Space, Saffron

Paul Sheehy, Co-founder at Together Group

Martin Repetto, CEO at Mokens League

Angela Brasington, CMO at Starter International Ltd

David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes

Warren Whitlock, CEO of Stirling Corp; Advisor of BitAngels

Ali Aksu, Founder & CEO at Untold

Leo Matchett, Co-Founder & CEO at Decentralized Pictures

Josh Berger, co-founder at PKT Pal

Ed Prado, CEO at Rair Tech

David Jensen, CEO at Culture Pulse

Hal Bame, Founder & CEO at Ojamu

Jacques Voorhees, Founder & CEO Icecap

Zsolt Oleg Berta, Founder at Monaco OG Club

Suvi Rinkinen, COO at Starter International Ltd

Angel Versetti, Founder at Moonrabbit

Dennis Jarvis, CEO at Bitcoin.com

MichaelAngelo Anglero, CBO at Tradery Capital

Giovanni Mendez, Esq. at Global Economic Optimization (GEO)

Todd Brockman, Managing Director of the Xperiential Group

Tony Evans, Managing Director at FGC Group

Brian Santos, COO at Fly Air

Erika Zapanta, EVP at Layer1 Events

Garrett Minks, CTO at Rair Tech

Tom Furtado, Co-founder at UBUNTU

Daisy Morton, Co-founder at UBUNTU

Adam Morse, Co-founder at Outlyer Entertainment

Cyprien Grau, Co-founder at BEEM

Hervé Larren, Founder at Airvey Metaverse LLC

Harris Tulchin, Attorney at Harris Tulchin & Associates

Fernando Martinho, Founder at Unicorn.win

Gavin Berry, Founder at Drunken Monkeys Club

“2022 has been crucial in the mainstreaming of digital asset investing,” said Michael Terpin, CoinAgenda organizer. “A great way to learn more about investment trends in this increasingly complex, yet lucrative, sector is to participate in one of the CoinAgenda blockchain investor events.”

The conference will also feature a startup contest (in collaboration with BitAngels) where a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) will pitch in a Demo Day environment to an audience of VCs, crypto funds, family offices, media and other strategic partners. Upon completion of the presentations and by audience vote, one winner will be announced and will walk away with a marketing package (valued up to $10,000).

As the premier blockchain investor conference, CoinAgenda Europe will conclude each day with a networking event allowing speakers, sponsors and attendees to mingle at high-end venues along the coast of Monaco. Highlights include CoinAgenda’s opening party, featuring DJ Gianni Blu and CoinAgenda’s famed “Legendary Dinner” being held at the iconic Buddha Bar, with four courses of delicious local fare and drinks.

Confirmed event sponsors include:

Transform Ventures - Transform Ventures provides capital and resources to Blockchain & Cryptocurrency projects with high-growth potential.

EQIFI - Earn, borrow, and pay with crypto, easily and securely. EQIFi is the only decentralized finance platform backed by a leading digital bank.

Mokens League - Mokens League is a platform supporting a series of traditional sports video games that use NFT characters to play competitively for a chance to win tokens.

Open Starter - Open Starter (the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network) helps connect inventors with investors to recreate a new future.

PIKU - PIKU will focus on solving the business challenges startups and founders face when monetizing IP.

Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service.

To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Europe, visit: https://bit.ly/38C653f



For the CoinAgenda Europe schedule: www.coinagenda.com/coinagenda-europe-2022-schedule.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, visit www.coinagenda.com



ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its ninth year, CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

Connect with CoinAgenda:

Instagram Twitter Facebook Telegram LinkedIn



ABOUT LAYER1 EVENTS

Layer1 Events (www.layer1events.com) is a multifaceted approach to blockchain events and marketing. Through various event series offerings, Layer1 Events provide individuals and projects options to meet their goals including Brand Awareness, Funding, Community Building, Lead-Gen, and Education. Layer1 Events include CoinAgenda, BitAngels, Satoshi Salon, NFT Carnival, and Blockchain 2023.

To learn more about Layer1 Events, visit www.layer1events.com.

Instagram Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

