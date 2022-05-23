Insights on the Load Balancer Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Load Balancer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global load balancer market reached a value of US$ 4.3 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A load balancer is a device that reverses proxy and distributes network or application traffic to various servers. It immediately redirects its workload to a backup server if a server fails and mitigates the impact on End-users. It helps perform specific tasks and increase the capacity and reliability of applications, thereby improving their overall performance by decreasing the burden on servers associated with managing and maintaining application and network sessions. Besides this, as they are scalable, flexible, efficient and assists in reducing downtime, the utilization of load balancers is increasing in retail, energy, manufacturing, information and technology (IT) and telecom, and other sectors across the globe.



Load Balancer Market Trends

Due to rising interconnectivity, organizations worldwide are focusing on responding faster to clients or user requests. Moreover, the growing number of internet users on account of the boosting sales of smartphones and the increasing penetration of the internet are positively influencing the adoption of the cloud. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for load balancers around the world.

Apart from this, the proliferation of internet connectivity, server virtualization, and the rising adoption of connected devices and the remote working model is strengthening the growth of the market. The surge in data center traffic due to increasing machine-to-machine connectivity in developing economies is also impelling the growth of the market.

Additionally, leading players are continuously working on innovating and upgrading load balancer solutions to compete in the market effectively. Furthermore, due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several enterprises are shifting towards digital transformation. This can also be accredited to rising investments by governing agencies in network infrastructure, which is projected to stimulate the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global load balancer market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, component, deployment mode, enterprise size and End-use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Local Load Balancers

Global Load Balancers

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End-use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail

Government

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being A10 Networks Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Array Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Inc., Fastly Inc., Fortinet Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Radware Ltd.



