Pitcher Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Crest Rock Partners

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher, a leading sales enablement platform for enterprise companies, today announced a strategic growth investment from Crest Rock Partners. Founded in 2011 by Mert Yentur, Pitcher is built as a flexible, innovative sales enablement solution to revolutionize how sales teams manage their day-to-day customer engagements with data-driven insights.



The investment will allow Pitcher to accelerate product innovation and extend its lead on the competition as a differentiated provider of sales and revenue enablement solutions globally. The company intends to enhance its leading-edge platform, artificial intelligence, data-driven analytics, and robust partner network to exponentially grow the ROI customers see with the Pitcher platform and offer unlimited extensibility by third parties.

At its core, Pitcher’s sales enablement solution results in more productive and efficient commercial teams by giving them everything they need to succeed in a single mobile application that seamlessly integrates with their CRM, ERP, and other backend systems. Based on the strength of the Pitcher platform, leading industry experts have recognized Pitcher for its innovation and leadership. The company’s patented Super App is used by commercial teams within category leaders across 140 countries and allows global organizations to effectively manage and monitor sales activities.

“We are excited to share the next stage of our journey with the Crest Rock team, who brings a deep understanding of enterprise software and a wealth of operational experience to Pitcher. Our partnership, and the incremental capital investment, will help us improve upon and accelerate our offerings for existing and new customers and further differentiate Pitcher in the market,” said Mert Yentur, founder and CEO of Pitcher. “Together with Crest Rock, we look forward to redefining what is possible in AI and data-driven sales enablement solutions and executing our growth strategy as the global leader in modern sales enablement.”

“Pitcher’s sales enablement platform has demonstrated its ability to deliver unbelievable value to some of the largest and most complex companies globally,” commented Jeff Carnes, co-founder, and Partner at Crest Rock. “At a time when effective sales and marketing means having the right content, in the right place, at the right time, delivered through the right channel – all seamlessly integrated with your enterprise’s tech stack – no company can match what Pitcher delivers. These capabilities, combined with the personal touch of the Pitcher team, are why we are so excited to support the company as they build upon their market-leading position in sales enablement.”



CCAP Merchant Banking acted as sole financial advisor and Niederer Kraft Frey as legal counsel to Pitcher on the transaction.

About Pitcher

Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider of effective customer engagement and sales efficiency – leveraging dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and a simplified user experience to drive immense value for customers. Pitcher’s patented Super App, an omnichannel end-to-end unified sales enablement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry’s most robust suite of fully integrated features and functionality. With deep domain experience, Pitcher serves as a vital partner for inside sales, field sales, and marketers worldwide. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher Super App is deployed in over 140 countries, with Fortune 500 companies across the life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, and financial services verticals using Pitcher to drive customer engagement and commercial excellence. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher also has offices around Europe, the Americas, and Asia. For more information about Pitcher, please visit www.pitcher.com .