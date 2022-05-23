Franklin Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Carson City, NV, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining (OTC Pink: FMNJ) invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday May 25, 2022. This live, interactive online event will give current shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Franklin Mining CEO William Petty in real time.

Mr. Petty will give a presentation and subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Petty will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Franklin Mining will be presenting at 2:30 PM EST until 3:00 PM EST.

Please register to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com.

The unique link to register for Franklin Mining’s presentation is: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1541770&tp_key=bb5f3aef5f&sti=fmnj

About the Emerging Growth Conference



The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, innovative products and services, focused strategy and execution for long term growth. Its audience potentially includes tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward- looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.