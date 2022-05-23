Sage launches cloud-based accounting solution for property mangers

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of Sage Intacct Real Estate, a new module that adds property management functionality to the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system. The solution combines the long-trusted, solid foundation of Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE) Property Management with Sage Intacct’s proven multi-tenant cloud platform.



“Sage is committed to helping meet the needs of construction and real estate professionals by enabling them to migrate their solutions to the cloud when they are ready,” said Dustin Stephens, Sage VP for Construction and Real Estate. “We saw a need in the industry for a cloud-based accounting solution with property management functionality. Sage is uniquely positioned to fill that void with Sage Intacct Real Estate, delivering a robust, modern solution for property managers.”

A native cloud solution, Sage Intacct Real Estate provides the same reliable functionality of Sage 300 CRE Property Management, with the added benefits of being in the cloud – including the increased flexibility and convenience of being able to access the system from any web browser. The solution is designed to support multiple tenants in one space, or multiple spaces for one tenant. This feature is particularly critical due to the rapid escalation of sublease space. As more companies look to sublease space, it is important that landlords can track the original lease signee and a new tenant who may now be occupying the space.

Sage Intacct Real Estate also allows for full lease abstract tracking and provides automatic reminders of important dates, including renewal options, lease expirations, and more. Additionally, users can automate management fee calculations, as well as expense recoveries for common area maintenance, real estate taxes, and more.

Click here to learn more abour Sage Intacct Real Estate.

Availability

Sage provides a seamless implementation experience for both new users and existing users transitioning from Sage 300 CRE Property Management. The solution is available in the U.S. and Canada from Sage and its network of trusted partners.

