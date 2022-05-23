Sentient Energy Shapes the Market for Underground Line Sensors, Announces Industry-First Technology Advancements, and Customer Adoption

FRISCO, Texas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy, the leader in intelligent line sensors, analytics, optimization, and control for the power distribution grid, today announced new underground line sensor platform enhancements that help utilities improve reliability and enable data-driven operational decision making. During the upcoming DISTRIBUTECH International show, May 23-25 in Dallas, Sentient Energy will showcase these new advancements, customer adoption, an ROI calculator, and new partnerships, cementing its position as the most innovative and widely adopted provider of underground line sensors.



“We've taken steps to definitively address previously unmet needs for intelligent underground line sensing technologies and shared expertise,” said Bidesh Kar, Director of Product Management at Sentient Energy. “Our innovative underground system visibility and data solutions facilitate substantial reductions in customer outage times. And active participation in respected consortiums like Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative enables us to identify and deliver the most-needed underground reliability technologies for electric utilities. We look forward to showcasing our newest advancements and providing guidance to utilities on how to roll out successful underground monitoring initiatives during the upcoming DISTRIBUTECH show.”

New UM3+ Underground Line Sensor Platform Enhancements Set the Bar:

The UM3+ ™underground intelligent line sensor monitors up to twelve phases of underground circuits to detect, analyze, and communicate faults and non-fault disturbances. Previously powered by a single core, the underground line sensor can now be powered by two harvest cores, reducing the amp load on conductors from 12+ to 8+. This enhancement increases the number of feeder locations where the UM3+ can be deployed.

Residential Underground Monitoring Use Cases Now Underway:

Sentient Energy’s recently released UM1, an intelligent sensor designed specifically for single-phase underground residential distribution (URD) transformer cabinets. The UM1 extends visibility, fault detection, and load monitoring further along underground distribution circuits. Following the release of this industry-first, several customers across North America, including Texas’ New Braunfels Utilities, have begun pilot programs with UM1 sensors. These customer installations aim to address the need for increased visibility and reliable operations in residential distribution areas.

New Value Calculator Helps Utilities Assess Underground Line Sensor ROI:

To help estimate the value of adding line sensors to underground distribution system feeders, Sentient Energy created a new online tool — the Underground Line Sensing Value Calculator. This tool considers costs for line sensor hardware and software and the monetary value associated with reliability improvements. The calculator enables utilities to quantify savings due to improved reliability from underground line sensing and assess returns on their investments.

To learn more about how today’s announcements benefit utilities, visit Sentient Energy at DISTRIBUTECH International Booth #829 or go to www.sentientenergy.com and click on the following links:

Read about how UM3+ Sensors monitor and improve reliability of underground feeders

monitor and improve reliability of underground feeders Learn how UM1 Sensors increase visibility for underground residential distribution

increase visibility for underground residential distribution Try out the Underground Line Sensing Value Calculator

Follow the developments in underground line sensing at the Sentient Energy Blog

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentientenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com