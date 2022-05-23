A Better Bail Bond Opens Its Fifth Location in Angleton, Texas

Angleton, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Better Bail Bond opened its fifth location under the management of third generation family member Kelvin D. Hampton Jr. on May 1, 2022.

A Better Bail Bond has been serving the greater Houston area for over 30 years. The business was started in 1989 by Lee Hampton in a small house on Jackson Street in the Richmond Rosenberg area right outside of Houston. The business grew over the years, during which time all of Mr. Hampton’s children joined the business. His elder son Kelvin Hampton Sr. is the CEO and oversees the day-to-day operations. Mr. Hampton now 80 years old still works a few hours a week writing bonds. I asked Mr. Hampton what his biggest challenge over the years has been? he replied “people missing court”

With Kelvin Jr. becoming a bail bondsman, A Better Bail now celebrates 3 generations of the Hamptons serving the Houston and now Angleton areas. Lee Hampton says that his grandson opening the Angleton location brings him joy and that he feels that his grandson will do big things and do very well in the new location.

I asked Kelvin Jr. what led him to follow in his grandfather and father’s footsteps by joining the Family business. He said He said, “I grew up going to work with father daily, and being the good listener that I am, bonding became second nature to me. Once I graduated college with my business degree from Sam Houston State University, it was a no brainer to hop into the family business. Now as an official bondsman of Brazoria County, I plan to apply everything that I’ve learned towards advancing the family business further.”

Kelvin Jr. intends to be an active member of Angleton’s business community. The family has a long history of being community oriented. Their Philanthropy over the years has helped thousands of underprivileged youths, in hopes that they never offend and become a client of A Better Bail Bond. Not only is the business successful, all five children are very accomplished.

Kelvin Sr., a born entrepreneur, and CEO of A Better has grown the business by deploying out of the box strategies that dominate their competition year after year. Randy, a Mathematician and Educator oversees the bond forfeiture department. Son Rodney was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft. As a starting running back for the Giants, is both a Pro-bowler and 1991 Superbowl XXV champion. Both daughters are published authors. Angela Dees wrote “Bring Out The Millionaire In You” and Debbie Porter’s book is titled “Giving Birth To Your Home-Based Business”

CEO Hampton had this to say “No one likes to think that they will ever need the services of a bail bond company. But unfortunate things sometimes happen to good people. If you find yourself or a loved one in need of a bail bond in order to be released from jail, then A Better Bail Bond stands ready to provide fast, discreet and affordable bail bond services.”

The company has 5 locations with the downtown Houston location just steps away from the city jail. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week including holidays. Angleton is a neighboring town to Houston and was a natural expansion area for the company.

A Better Bail Bond, Angleton, TX. Is located at 1401 E. Mulberry Street Suite D2, Angleton, Texas 77515.

A Better Bail Bond Has the Keys to Your Freedom!

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/a-better-bail-bond-opens-its-fifth-location-in-angleton-texas/