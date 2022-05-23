Gluten-Free Oats Market to Reach US$ 334.0 Bn by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR- Comprehensive Report by Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free oats market is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecasted period and to be valued more than US$ 334.0 Mn by 2032.



Growth in the market is attributed to growing prevalence of food allergies and other types of food gluten sensitivities. Food allergy reactions range in severity from minor hives and swelling of the lips to severe, life-threatening symptoms known as anaphylaxis, which can include lethal breathing issues and shock.

Food allergies are currently incurable despite the development of promising preventative and therapy techniques. Early detection of food allergies and learning how to manage them, including which foods to avoid, are critical steps in avoiding major health repercussions.

Request for Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14738

The FDA enforces regulations requiring manufacturers to declare ingredients on packaged foods and beverages to safeguard persons with food allergies and other food hypersensitivities. There are stricter labeling rules for foods or chemicals that induce allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions.

Consumers are willing to follow healthy diets to control their fitness rates because of the rising prevalence of conditions associated with modern lifestyles such as diabetes and obesity. Rising incidences of celiac disease and increased gluten sensitivity among consumers have also created a strong demand for gluten-free products.

Oatmeal drinks are an excellent choice for people who want to reduce their gluten intake while also consuming fewer calories. For example, the Quaker Oats Company in the U.S. sells gluten-free oat drinks. The company sells both regular and instant gluten-free oat drinks to its customers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The gluten-free oats market is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Among the product type segment, rolled oats is dominating the segment holding around 41.3% of the revenue and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.5% over the assessment period.

Among the flavor segment, flavored is expected to dominate the gluten-free oats market holding more than 70.0% revenue share and it is expected to grow with around 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Among sales channel segment, B2C is dominating the sales channel segment holding around 76.4% in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 7.0% over the forecasted period.

Among price range segment, economy is dominating the gluten-free oats market through 2022 & beyond.





“Rising awareness regarding allergies and innovation of new technologies such as home test-kits for celiac disease diagnoses will skew the growth of gluten-free oats market.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Request For Report Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14738

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of global Gluten-Free Oats market are majorly focusing on research & development in order to develop innovative and unique product offering. In addition to this these key players in the Gluten-Free Oats market are also concentrating on merger, acquisition and joint ventures to expand their geographical presence and also to increase the existing production capacity.

In 2021, General Mills in late May launched Big G instant oatmeal varieties in the flavors of Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix and Cocoa Puffs. Each oatmeal comes with a topping: marshmallows for Lucky Charms, “cinnadust” topping for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a multi-colored crunchy topping for Trix and a chocolate-flavored crunchy topping for Cocoa Puffs.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Gluten-Free Oats market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Global Gluten-Free Oats Market by Category

By Product Type:

Whole Oat Groats

Steel-cut Oats Regular Quick Cooking

Rolled Oats Old-fashioned Quick Cooking Extra Thick

Instant Oats

Oat Bran

Scottish Oats





By Flavour:

Natural/Unflavoured

Flavoured Apple Banana & Raisins Berries Nuts Maple/Brown Sugar Cinnamon/Spice Savoury Others



By Sales Channel:

B2B

B2C Hypermarket/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Wholesale Stores Mass Grocery Retailers Online Retailers



By Packaging:

Flexible/Stand-up Pouches

Bags

Cartoons

Cups

Tins & Jars

Bottles

Other Packaging





By Price Range:

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

TOC Continue…

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14738

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Alcoholic flavours Market: The alcoholic flavours market saw soaring growth in 2021 with worldwide revenues. A new forecast estimates that alcoholic flavours revenue will nearly double by 2031.

Lemon salt Market: Lemon salt, being a fantastic appetizer and having a delicious taste, is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, as per research.

FD And C Dyes Market: The global sales/shipment of FD&C dyes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

FD And C Lakes Market: The global sales/shipment of FD&C lakes is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

Functional Milk Replacers Market: The global sales/shipment of functional milk replacers is predicted to grow at a rapid pace during 2021-2031.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/gluten-free-oats-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs