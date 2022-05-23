Lena Piazza Joins Seabulk as Vice President, Engineering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seabulk group of companies (“Seabulk”), subsidiaries of SEACOR Holdings Inc., (“SEACOR”) today announced the appointment of Lena Piazza as Vice President, Engineering.

Lena brings more than 25-years of professional maritime experience to her role having served in senior positions at several major cruise lines. Most recently she was Director, Fleet Marine Operations for Royal Caribbean Cruises. Lena graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy with a B.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and obtained an M.S. in Industrial Engineering and MBA from the University of Miami.

Lena assumes this role following the retirement of Arthur “Tom” Denning, a veteran employee with a distinguished 36-year career spent at Seabulk. During Tom’s tenure he successfully oversaw the construction of 70 newbuild vessels, ranging from ECO MR tankers to Seabulk’s most recent, innovative Azimuth Stern Drive diesel-electric hybrid tug.

“I thank Tom for his decades of commitment and leadership. He has successfully designed, built, and delivered many critical vessels that continue to operate in our fleet today”, says Daniel Thorogood, president of Seabulk. “Lena is an extraordinary addition to the Seabulk team. Her experience overseeing large-scale capital projects and delivering technology-backed improvements, coupled with strong industry relationships, will position us well for the future.”

About Seabulk

Seabulk, through its affiliates, provides ship assist services in eight U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Florida coast ports, along with customized solution-based offshore towing for short- and long-term project requirements. It also operates a fleet of U.S.-flag tankers servicing the U.S. coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.



