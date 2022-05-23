Say It With Pride at Lane Bryant

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lane Bryant, along with the brand’s exclusive intimate apparel brand Cacique Intimates, is celebrating unity and love for all with a new dedicated collection for Pride. The brand also will kick off Pride with a digital campaign featuring Lane stylists who work in our Lane Bryant stores and are part of the LGBTQ+ community modeling items from the 2022 Pride collection.



Each Lane stylist featured in Lane Bryant’s new Pride campaign will share their personal connection with the community, from allies to fierce advocates.

The Lane stylists celebrated in the campaign:

Amber (Memphis, TN), a proud Ally and friend to those who are LGBTQ+, Amber believes in expressing love and commemorating the pursuit of equal justice for all.

Brittany (Moosic, PA), identifying as an out & proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Brittany lives a life that is authentic to herself by spreading love, kindness and compassion.

Michelle (Rehoboth Beach, DE) is a 13-year mentor to LGBTQ+ youth. Michelle believes Pride is living every day loving everyone you meet.

Nikki (York, PA) exudes Pride every day. Nikki’s daughter & her wife are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and she feels blessed to celebrate her love for her beautiful family in this campaign.

Lane Bryant will also continue their support of GLSEN, a national education organization working to create safe and inclusive schools for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, by donating $30K to the organization. Since first partnering with GLSEN in 2018, Lane Bryant has contributed a total of $140K to their cause.

Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates can be followed on social media:

Lane Bryant & Cacique Intimates

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant & facebook.com/caciqueintimates

Instagram: @lanebryant & @caciqueintimates

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, empowering customers to create their lane, their own way by providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment includes a wide selection of fashion-forward apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery, LIVI activewear and Cacique® intimate apparel. Cacique offers beautiful, sexy and modern intimates for women including everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy intimate apparel. Cacique offers sizes 12-36; bras are offered in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 450 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com and cacique.com .

Lane Bryant Press Contact:

PublicRelations@lanebryant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32dc1fb-2860-4acc-8646-533d0d3b7d8e