Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Brasil Celebrates Feature in Forbes

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil was featured in Forbes on its recent successes.



The article titled, “The Steps of Cannabis in Brazil” details how HempMeds® Brasil has grown 50% year over year since establishing operations in 2014 and how the company has collaborated on importing more than 140,000 cannabis-derived products for Brazilian citizens.

“We are excited that we have been given the opportunity to share our message with the public and continue to reach more customers every day,” said HempMeds® Brasil Executive Director Matheus Patelli. “Articles like this are great for the cannabis industry because they help bring exposure to companies that are doing great things to help aid the health and wellness of the people and help reduce the stigma related to cannabis products.”

It is also important to note that in the first quarter of 2022, HempMeds® Brasil grew 75.8% faster than the overall cannabidiol (CBD) market. This milestone can be attributed to the subsidiary’s large network of doctors and medical professionals and the trustworthiness of its high-quality CBD products.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see our business operation in Brazil grow and get the attention it deserves,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “Brazil has been an important part of our international expansion and we are proud of the legacy of free access that we have created in Brazil and around the world that has impacted lives and driven positive global change."

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit www.hempmeds.com.br .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-221-8001

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

Attachment