Buyback of bonds

Bank Norwegian has today conducted buybacks in BANKN27, maturing 12 December 2022, with the following terms:

NOK 74 million in BANKN27 (ISIN NO0010871148) at 100.757. The settlement date for the transaction is 25 May 2022. Total amount outstanding following the buyback is NOK 610 million.





Contact persons:

CEO and CFO Klara-Lise Aasen; phone +47 47 63 55 83; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95 89 15 39; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act