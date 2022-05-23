TaskUs to Participate at May and June 2022 Investor Conferences

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a global provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast growing technology companies, today announced that the company would participate in the following May and June Investor Conferences:
J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 24 at 2:50pm ET
Location: Boston, MA
Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Monday, June 6 at 11:25am ET
Location: New York, NY
William Blair & Company 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 7 at 3:20pm CT
Location: Chicago, IL
Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 8
Location: San Francisco, CA
The presentations and fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.
About TaskUs
TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,800 employees across twenty-three locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.
Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
alan.katz@taskus.com