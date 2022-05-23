LanzaTech NZ, Inc. Publishes 2021 Annual Report

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives, announced that it has filed its annual report.

LanzaTech’s Annual Report covers a wide range of topics and significant developments from the fiscal year 2021 including a recap of safety, key events and achievements, innovation progress, business execution, sustainability, diversity, equity & inclusion, among other important topics.

“Looking back, 2021 was a transformative year for both LanzaTech and our global partners,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “It was a year in which we acknowledged and started to get comfortable with our new normal. We learned to be intentional with our time – both personally and professionally. We came together as a community – albeit while staying apart – to address the urgent challenges brought on by the global pandemic and our changing climate.”

Dr. Holmgren continued, “We as a society are preparing to enter the third year of the global pandemic. Around the globe, we see companies reengaging with consumers with a new sense of purpose. Recovery, resilience, and a belief that humans must be the catalyst for change, are helping create a new carbon paradigm – enabled by companies like LanzaTech.”

Dr. Holmgren concluded, “We have a simple goal: to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, to enable a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, where skies and oceans are kept clean, and where pollution becomes a thing of the past. We hope the result will be a post pollution future.”

The annual report can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of LanzaTech’s website at www.lanzatech.com or by clicking here.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

As announced on March 8th, 2022, LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed LanzaTech Global, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of LanzaTech. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of LanzaTech, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Contact - LanzaTech

Freya Burton, Chief Sustainability Officer

lanzatechPR@icrinc.com

Investor Relations Contact - LanzaTech

Omar El-Sharkawy

Director, Corporate Development

LanzatechIR@icrinc.com