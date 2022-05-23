Crossover Health to Present on the Value of Measurement-Based Mental Healthcare at the GDBHT 2022 Summit

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossover Health , a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care, will be sharing industry-leading insights during a presentation titled “Leveraging Technology to Improve Outcomes with Measurement-Based Care” at the upcoming Going Digital: Behavioral Health Tech 2022 Summit. The presentation, which will take place on June 9, 2022, from 2:10 pm - 2:40 pm PST, will feature Crossover’s Mental Health Program Manager, Michael Boroff, PsyD, as well as leaders from Tridiuum , the nation’s premier provider of digital behavioral health solutions, and Vertava Health , a leading national behavioral healthcare system for mental health and substance use disorder.



The companies will discuss:

Best practices for implementing outcomes measurement tools in a mental health setting

The value of measurement-best care, both in terms of driving optimal mental health outcomes for patients and providers, and the return on investment for payers

How evolving technology, including outcomes-measurement tools, can strengthen the patient/provider relationship, also known as therapeutic alliance, and establish trust



Research shows that when mental health providers track symptoms and therapeutic alliance (strength of the patient/provider relationship) data regularly, outcomes improve substantially. However, currently only 14% of mental health providers across the industry use standardized progress measures, compared to 100% of Crossover mental health providers.

According to Boroff, “Mental healthcare has lagged behind much of physical healthcare when it comes to using data to determine treatment and monitor progress. It is encouraging to practice at an organization like Crossover Health, that recognizes the value of measurement based care, and to present alongside like-minded individuals advocating for the industry-wide adoption of outcomes measurement tools in mental health more broadly.”

To attend “Leveraging Technology to Improve Outcomes with Measurement-Based Care,” register for the summit here . Additionally, for more information on the topic, Crossover will be hosting a webinar featuring Boroff, on Tuesday, May 24, at 1:30 p.m ET. Learn more here .

About Crossover Health

Crossover Health is a leader in delivering value-based hybrid care. The company’s national medical group delivers - at scale - Primary Health, a proven care model driven by an interdisciplinary team inclusive of primary care, physical medicine, mental health, health coaching and care navigation. With a focus on wellbeing and prevention that extends beyond traditional sick care, Crossover builds trusted relationships with its members and flexibly surrounds them with care— in-person, online, and anytime— based on the member preference. Combining a sophisticated approach to data analytics that incorporates social determinants of health, Crossover delivers concrete results and measurable value for employers, payers, and most importantly, members. Together we are building health as it should be and engaging a community of members to live their best health. To learn more, visit crossoverhealth.com or follow us on social media @crossoverhealth.

