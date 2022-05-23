EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Unveils Top Women in Grocery Podcast and Video Series, Features Powerful and Inspiring Stories From Women Leading the Food and Grocery Industries

CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ ’s Progressive Grocer , the #1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today unveils the Top Women in Grocery podcast and video series. Each episode will feature successful women in food and grocery and highlight their key contributions to these essential industries. The series will feature the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail, the unique challenges women are facing and overcoming, as well as the companies that are supporting women’s leadership initiatives.



Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief of Progressive Grocer and the host of the Top Women in Grocery podcast and video series said, “There’s an important conversation happening around women leadership in grocery and what it looks like when organizations fully embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Our new podcast will highlight industry trends and topics to help women drive business growth and professional development.”

Twice a month, the series will feature top women from retailers, consumer goods suppliers and solution providers, as well as other industry experts and thought leaders. The first guest of the Top Women in Grocery podcast and video series is Bridget Goldschmidt, Managing Editor, Progressive Grocer. For nearly two decades, Goldschmidt has covered major food industry developments on key topics, including government affairs, mergers and acquisitions, category trends, e-commerce, health and wellness, corporate responsibility, and the ongoing transformation of the world of food retailing and foodservice.

Listen to the podcast here or watch the video version here . The series is an extension of the Top Women in Grocery awards program and event .

Award-Winning Innovative Podcasting and Video Experiences

Top Women in Grocery is the third new podcasting and video program developed in the past year by EnsembleIQ to deliver actionable retail business insights in convenient, mobile-friendly formats. EnsembleIQ recently introduced the Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Information Systems News “Tech Transformation” series [ listen here or watch here ] to bridge the retail and consumer goods technology communities through focused conversations with retail and brand executives, thought leaders and analysts. Previously, EnsembleIQ launched the Retail Leader Trend Talk podcast and video series [ listen here or watch here ], to provide a fresh mix of perspectives and in-depth discussion of the latest trends that are driving innovation across all retail sectors.

Both of the podcasts won gold Hermes Awards, an international competition for creative professionals involved in emerging media, which is sponsored by the Association of Marketing & Communications Professionals. The Tech Transformation Series won in the “Podcast Episode” category, and the Retail Leader Trend Talk Series won in the “Podcast Series” category. In addition, Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, won an Individual Achievement Award for creating the new, innovative digital experiences for EnsembleIQ’s audiences.

“We are very proud to have earned three Hermes Awards, as it validates our hybrid podcasting and video content investment and honors the creativity of the entire EnsembleIQ team,” Territo added. “By delivering timely and actionable business intelligence in convenient and mobile-friendly podcast and video formats, we’re making it easy for our retail, retail technology and consumer goods audiences to access actionable insights. We look forward to launching additional podcasting and video experiences for our audiences in the future.”

