Bennabis Health Partners With Premier Dispensary To Provide Financial Relief To Medical Cannabis Patients

Cranford, N.J., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennabis Health (“the Company”), a company filling holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients, is thrilled to announce a contractual partnership with The Botanist dispensaries of Southern New Jersey as the next step of advancing its mission to increase medical cannabis affordability and growing its membership program.

Bennabis Health is the first company to offer a membership program for patients eligible for a medical cannabis card. The Company’s leadership is a council of highly experienced NJ-based health insurance and cannabis industry operations professionals whose focus is on easing the financial burdens of those who can benefit from medical cannabis.



Patients who have or get a medical cannabis card will now be able to find Bennabis Health membership program benefits available at The Botanist locations in New Jersey, including Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, and Williamstown.

“The continuing growth of our membership plan in partnership with The Botanist is the next step in our national rollout plan to increase patient access across the country,” said Bennabis Health President Don Parisi. “Expanding access and affordability across our home state has been a top priority.”

The Botanist dispensaries are developed by Acreage Holdings, Inc and provide a carefully curated retail and product experience for consumers. They offer high-quality products and pay meticulous attention to every detail, from seed to sale. The Botanist’s product line in New Jersey includes a wide variety of whole flower strains, pre-rolls, and vape cartridges available in the brand’s retail locations and other dispensaries. For more information on The Botanist, visit ShopBotanist.com .



"The Botanist has proudly served New Jersey medical patients for almost five years and is thrilled to partner with Bennabis Health to continue providing access and affordable health coverage to patients across the state,” said Brian Sickora, Acreage General Manager for the state of New Jersey.



Currently, there are no health insurance plans that reimburse for medical cannabis, which is why Bennabis Health set its course to change that when it launched the first-of-its-kind membership program on March 1, the first step on the road to health plan coverage for medical cannabis. The company aims to be the first in the nation to offer health coverage for patients who need help paying for their cannabis.

Bennabis Health registration is available now and open to NJ medicinal marijuana cardholders. Register or find more information here: members.bennabishealth.com or send an email to memberservices@bennabis.com .

About Bennabis Health:

Bennabis Health makes medical cannabis affordable and accessible for patients, caregivers, and those eligible to become medical cannabis patients. Patients who join the membership program receive medical cannabis discounts as a membership benefit. Bennabis Health is dedicated to being a credible source while filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients — from safe access to your medicine to support groups, classes, podcasts, curated content, and more.

About Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”)

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, craft brand Superflux, the Tweed brand, and the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to distributing, marketing, and selling CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com .