365 Connect Continues Its Award-Winning Ways With a Muse Creative Award for Its Digi.Lease Platform

NEW ORLEANS, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a Muse Creative Award for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform. This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovation in today's changing world.

The Muse Awards is a series of international competitions, crafted to celebrate and honor leading professionals in the creative fields of digital media. Administered by the International Awards Associate, winning entries were selected by a select panel of industry-leading creative giants under comprehensive and strict standards. This year's competition boasted over 6,000 entries from across the globe, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Malaysia, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and many more.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to fully automate the marketing and leasing process, from booking tours, posting to social media, and signing leases. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to supplement onsite staff and deliver touchless interactions. Rethinking how the multifamily sector transacts with prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

"The team here at International Awards Associate is taken back by the works we had received for the 2022 Muse Awards. The level of refinement and the depth of completion truly represent the best of the creative and design industries," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of International Awards Associate. "To have innovators, like 365 Connect, create, thrive, and grow despite uncertainty in our world, is certainly awe-inspiring."

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby responded, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on the global stage and are truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts, the need for automated solutions to improve transactions and communication efforts has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, assist our customers in transforming their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform automates conversations, handles repetitive tasks, and manages the entire lead-to-lease process. It supplements onsite staff through repetitive task automation, allowing teams to focus on those that require human touch. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at www.365connect.com.

