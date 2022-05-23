Newswire Achieves Record Revenue $3.8M in Q1 Records Growth of 64% YOY

SARASOTA, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newswire, a leading provider of press release distribution, media database and media monitoring technology, has continued its impressive growth of top-line revenue and market share in Q1 of 2022.

As small and medium-sized businesses look to better compete in the industry, they face challenges related to budget, resources, media and digital marketing software choices, media connectivity, customer acquisition, and access to expertise to drive brand and online visibility in order to achieve sales objectives.

Newswire is uniquely positioned as the only SaaS platform that offers freedom of choice to direct press release campaigns to selected distribution outlets by leveraging media database and media monitoring technology backed by value-added services provided by a team of Newswire's experts.

"Our continued market share gains in 2022 with 1,145 new accounts in the first quarter gives credence that companies of all sizes are looking to obtain more value from their media and marketing spend," said Joe Esposito, CEO of Newswire. "Newswire's press release distribution, media database and media monitoring technology allow businesses to cost-effectively unlock the Media Advantage by expanding media coverage, website traffic, online visibility and brand awareness in the most cost-effective manner."

In Q1 of 2022, Newswire experienced its best quarter in the company's history, surpassing its revenue targets while achieving 64% growth year over year, gross margins in excess of 80% and operating margins of 26%. This performance positions Newswire as one of the fastest-growing companies in the press release distribution, media database and media monitoring industry.

Additional Q1 Highlights:

Customer / Product Sales

New Customers - 1,145

Active Customer Sales - 3,377

Average Transaction Value Increase - 38% YOY

New subscriptions - 328

MRR MoM Avg. Growth Rate - 8%

MRR QOQ Growth - 180%

MRR YOY Growth - 149%

ARR YOY Growth - 149%

Product Enrichment

Press Release Distribution:

Press Release Campaigns enriching distribution with media outreach, native advertising and targeted commercial outreach.

Network Expansion providing customers freedom of choice.

Content Writing Services.

Earned Media Outreach.

Native advertising (guaranteed placement).

Targeted commercial pitching.

Media Database to include pitching engine enrichment and journalist service platform.

Media Monitoring and enriched analytics delivering news as data that enhances consumers' brand-building activities.

Second Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

In Q2, Newswire will implement its first Profit Incentive Equity Share Plan to reward and retain key employees as an investment in the company's future while implementing a companywide bonus program to recognize all of the company's incredible employees based on the company achieving its aggressive goals this year and beyond. The company expects the following in Q2 and the balance of the year:

Strong revenue growth.

Market share gains.

New customer growth.

Continued profit reinvestments in the acceleration of the next generation of press release distribution.

Media database and media monitoring technology is expected to be released in 2022 and early 2023.

The company's disruptive technology will incorporate new product functionality that automates press release distribution, media database, and media monitoring workflow and AI technology that captures best practices and processes to revolutionize press release content creation, distribution selection, media selection and outreach, customer target marketing and outreach and real-time analytics, and reporting. Newswire transforms news into valuable data that customers can use to transform owned media to the value provided by paid media and earned media.

Newswire expects to launch the following products (Media database, Media Monitoring, Media Room, and Analytics) as usage-based subscriptions that will allow for customer onboarding and immediate sign-up, all with the convenience of a 21-day free trial. These subscription products are expected to be available in Q3, and it anticipates they will compete favorably with MuckRack, Meltwater, and Cision. These products currently power the Newswire Media Advantage Plan that has driven its accelerated growth and powers the company value for over 20,000 customer accounts worldwide.

The Media Advantage Plan capitalizes on the company's press release distribution, media database and media monitoring technology that is utilized internally to power the company's growth by transforming the press release into a powerful digital marketing tool that drives online visibility that leads to greater sales. This product offers an innovative new approach to the industry to help companies of all sizes to compete more effectively with limited resources and finite budgets through self-serve or full-service implementations.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that provides press release distribution, media database and media monitoring technology that powers the media advantage: greater brand awareness, online visibility, SEO recognition, site traffic and increased sales by providing self-serve or full-service technology that automates press release distribution, media outreach and monitoring that drives SEO recognition, leading to more sales. Through its disruptive technology platform, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses all over the world.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment