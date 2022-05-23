Celebrate National Brisket Day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know, brisket is one of the most versatile cuts of meat? It’s no surprise that it has its own national holiday. There’s no better way to celebrate than with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, where our experienced pitmasters are serving up Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

In honor of National Brisket Day on May 28, Dickey’s is delivering two incredible offers just in time for fans to indulge in some slow-smoked, one-of-a-kind brisket:

‘ONLINE EXCLUSIVE’ Brisket Sandwich, choice of side & Big Yellow Cup for $8.99 – Redeem online and App only (no coupon code needed), available May 23-29. This offer can be found on online and app menu under ‘Deals.’

Redeem online and App only (no coupon code needed), available May 23-29. Buy One Brisket Sandwich, Get One Free – Big Yellow Cup Rewards members will receive one unique code via email to redeem online and App only. Code valid May 28-31.

“This is such a busy time of year for celebrations and family gatherings, and there’s no better way to enjoy quality time with loved ones than with Dickey’s Texas-style meats. If you don’t have 12-14 hours to smoke the perfect brisket, Dickey’s has you covered and pit smokes each brisket in a real hickory wood pit daily,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating one of the most delicious holidays of the year and take advantage of these incredible offers to ensure you get your fix of brisket, no matter how you like it!”

Have an event that is coming up that you need to prepare for? Whether you are planning for a Memorial Day gathering, Father’s Day, birthday party, graduation party, or even a wedding, here at Dickey’s we do it all! No matter the event, no matter the size, let us take the stress of feeding your guests away so you too can enjoy the event. Let Dickey’s help you deliver Legit. Texas. Barbecue. with catering options and party packs that will satisfy your guests and their cravings. No matter how you sauce it, Dickey’s has you covered. To order online, visit www.Dickeys.com or call your local Dickey’s.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment