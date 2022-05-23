The Global Mushroom Market size is projected to reach USD 91,989.39 Million by 2027 from USD 51,528.28 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers are becoming more label-conscious and prefer natural-ingredient products. Clean label cosmetics made from plant extracts and free of synthetic ingredients are gaining popularity in the Mushroom market . As a result, personal care and beauty product manufacturers are increasingly incorporating botanical ingredients into cosmetic formulations, which is expected to boost demand. Mushrooms have a short shelf life due to their high water content, which ranges from one to three days. As a result, post-harvest storage and transportation are critical components of successful cultivation.

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the imposition of lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease. The logistics or goods transportation industry experienced a slowdown in the early months of the pandemic due to a lack of personnel and the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Because mushrooms have a limited shelf life, this resulted in significant losses for growers. As a result, the limited shelf life of mushrooms is expected to limit Mushroom market growth over the forecast period.

To attract an environmentally conscious customer base and strengthen the brand position, key players operating in developed regions are increasingly emphasizing sustainable production. For instance, Monaghan Mushrooms plans to transition to reusable and recyclable packaging by 2025 to improve corporate sustainability. As a result, in the coming years, sustainability in business operations ranging from compost preparation and cultivation to packing is projected to become a key factor in the mushroom industry.

Mushrooms consist of a variety of bioactive compounds, including polysaccharides, triterpenes, polyphenols, proteins, amino acids, and organic germanium. As a result, the extracts are used as an ingredient in the formulation of several medicinal or supplement products used to treat hypertension, diabetes, insomnia, immunity-boosting, vitality, hypercholesterolemia, and cancer. Mushrooms are high in phenolics, polyphenolics, terpenoids, selenium, polysaccharides, and vitamins, all of which have antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-wrinkle, skin whitening, and moisturizing properties. Furthermore, consumers are responding positively to products with natural or clean label labels. As a result, cosmetic companies are increasingly introducing mushroom-based skincare to meet changing consumer demands.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region led the Mushroom market, accounting for more than 78.6% of global revenue. China, Japan, Malaysia, India, and Australia are among the largest market in the region. China has emerged as the region's largest producer, with per capita annual consumption of up to 10 kg. Traditional medicine systems, such as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine, are more prominent in the Asia Pacific region, where several species of mushrooms are used to treat various diseases. The region's demand for mushrooms is expected to be driven by their low calorie and high nutritional values, as well as their immunity-boosting properties.

Europe is a major consumer and heavily relies on imports. Higher per capita income in the region's developed market is expected to open up new opportunities for exotic mushrooms such as gourmet products. In 2020, mushroom imports in the region were valued at approximately USD 214.86 million. The region was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on imports from countries such as China, Peru, and Chile, affecting consumption. The lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 had a significant impact on local demand from hotels, restaurants, and food chains.

The mushroom market report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about Mushroom market size. The projections that are featured in SkyQuest's reports are derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Our in-depth research analysis implements a quadruple approach to estimating the market size. Exhaustive primary and secondary research is conducted to collect information on the market, peer market, and parent market. The next step is to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation are done to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

SkyQuest has segmented the Global Mushroom Market based on Product Type, Form, and Region:

Mushroom Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Button Mushroom Shiitake Mushroom Oyster Mushroom Others

Mushroom Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) Fresh Mushroom Frozen Mushroom Dried Mushroom Canned Mushroom

Mushroom Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Mushroom Market

Monaghan Mushrooms (Ireland)

Walsh Mushrooms Group (Ireland)

Mycelia (Belgium)

South Mill Mushrooms Sales (US)

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd. (UK)

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH (Germany)

Italspwan (Italy)

Mushroom SAS (Italy)

Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo)

Fujishukin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

