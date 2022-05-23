Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of an Airbus A321neo Aircraft to IndiGo

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management (“Griffin”) is pleased to announce the delivery of an Airbus A321neo aircraft to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”), a low-cost airline based in India. This aircraft is the first of five purchase and leaseback transactions mandated for Airbus A321neo aircraft scheduled to be delivered to IndiGo during May and June of 2022.



“We could not be more pleased to add IndiGo to our growing list of airline partners. They have had tremendous success over the past decade and we look forward to supporting their continued growth as these five aircraft deliver in the coming weeks,” said Michael Lombardi, Vice President of Marketing at Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, offering a courteous, hygienic, and hassle-free travel experience. With its fleet of 275+ aircraft, the airline is operating over 1500 daily flights and connecting 73 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. For more information, please visit www.goindigo.in. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

