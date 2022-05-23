NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

May 23, 2022

Shell plc announces that on May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), carried out the following transaction in the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell plc Shares”). Ed Daniels varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this Nominee Account.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ed Last Name(s) Daniels 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director Initial notification/amendments Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Variation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this an Equiniti Nominee Account. Currency N/A Price N/A Volume 34,152 Total N/A Aggregated information







Volume



Price



Total







34,152



N/A



N/A Date of transaction May 20, 2022 Place of transaction Outside trading venue

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

