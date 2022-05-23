Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Hague, NETHERLANDS

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

May 23, 2022

 

Shell plc announces that on May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”), carried out the following transaction in the Company’s ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each (“Shell plc Shares”). Ed Daniels varied his participation in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on his shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this Nominee Account.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVariation in participation in a DRIP to receive a cash dividend on future dividend payments on shareholdings in an Equiniti Nominee Account. As at May 20, 2022, Ed Daniels held 34,152 Shell plc Shares in this an Equiniti Nominee Account.
CurrencyN/A
Price N/A
Volume34,152
TotalN/A
Aggregated information

 

Volume

Price

Total		 

 

34,152

N/A

N/A
Date of transactionMay 20, 2022
Place of transactionOutside trading venue

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

