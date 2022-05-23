Drone Nerds Announces New partnerships with AirData and DroneLogbook

Dania Beach, FL, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds has added AirData and DroneLogbook to their suite of enterprise software solutions for drone applications. AirData allows customers to automatically capture drone and pilot data, facilitating maintenance and identifying potential damages that can lead to drone malfunction. DroneLogbook is another fleet management platform that helps organizations plan missions, assign personnel, and identify equipment effortlessly.



By adding these drone maintenance and organization solutions to its suite, Drone Nerds has expanded its offerings to provide more robust, comprehensive drone programs that can help customers reach peak efficiency and minimize drone downtime. Both platforms are compatible with Parrot ANAFI Ai and Parrot ANAFI USA, Parrot being one of Drone Nerds' major partners.



Parrot is a leading drone manufacturer that developed the first 4G robotic UAV on the market, the Parrot Anafi Ai. Parrot ANAFI Ai remains carrier agnostic and features an open platform that is compatible with a wide range of software solutions.

Because of its robust solutions and versatility, Parrot products have quickly become an enterprise favorite. Organizations leverage Parrot drones’ platform versatility using Parrot SDK available at: https://developer.parrot.com/



As a leading partner for Parrot, Drone Nerds maintains a large stock of Parrot products and has the capability to fulfill and ship orders, thus supporting Parrot customers and accommodating software migration plans to other partner platforms. Drone Nerds is committed to helping and supporting original Skyward’s Parrot ANAFI Ai customers.



“Industry changes can result in a chaotic landscape for customers until they find alternative solutions for their needs. By helping Parrot customers find other platform solutions, Drone Nerds supports customer operations at a greater scale,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.



Enterprise customers seeking consultation or guidance for alternative platform solutions, including AirData and DroneLogbook, can contact Drone Nerds by emailing experts@dronenerds.com.



###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.



