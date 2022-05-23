Transplant Diagnostics Market to Cross USD 6.4 Billion With a CAGR of 7.40% by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global transplant diagnostics market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases, resulting in rising cases of organ failure, as a result, the demand for organ transplant surgeries is increasing at a high rate…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global transplant diagnostics market was worth USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%, earning revenues of around USD 6.4 billion by the end of 2028. The market is expanding at a high rate owing to the increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases, resulting in rising cases of organ failure. As a result, the demand for organ transplant surgeries is increasing at a high rate. Furthermore, rising consciousness among people factoring in the increasing rate of organ donation is also influencing the growth of the transplant diagnostics market. However, the huge gap between demand and supply of organs may act as a huge restraining factor for the global transplant diagnostics market.

Increasing Demand for Solid Organ Transplantation is Driving the Transplant Diagnostics Market

Based on transplant type, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into solid organ transplantation, stem cell transplantation, soft tissue transplantation, and bone marrow transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment holds the largest market share. Kidney transplantation is among the most common types of transplant surgery around the world. Although there is a huge demand and supply gap for solid organs, the prevalence of kidney failure is increasing at a high rate, which is propelling the growth of solid organ transplantation.





Prominent Demand from Hospitals and Transplant Centers is Propelling the Transplant Diagnostics Market

Based on end-user, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. The hospitals and transplant centers segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the increasing rate of patients approaching hospitals for transplant surgeries. However, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment is anticipated to register substantial growth as well during the forecast period.

Transplant Diagnostics Market - By Application

Based on application, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic applications and research applications. The diagnostic applications segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for transplant surgeries worldwide owing to the rising prevalence of organ failures. However, the research applications are anticipated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing research surrounding laboratory-based organ production.

Transplant Diagnostics Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the transplant diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the strong healthcare sector in this region along with high investment towards accumulating advanced diagnostic tools. Furthermore, the availability of skilled professionals and high expenditure on surgeries due to favorable reimbursement policies also plays a crucial factor in propelling the transplant diagnostics market in the North American region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Transplant Diagnostics Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 epidemic has a detrimental influence on the transplant diagnostics business. Due to an enormous rise of COVID-19 patients in healthcare institutions, including hospitals, all elective transplant procedures were immediately postponed following the viral outbreak. Furthermore, the transplant diagnostics method and procedures put both surgeons and patients in danger of viral infection, resulting in a decrease in organ donations during this period, costing the transplant diagnostics industry a significant amount of money.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the transplant diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen NV, Biomérieux SA, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., CareDx, F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Takara Bio, Affymetrix, Inc., Olerup Ssp Ab, Sigma-Aldrich, Linkage Biosciences, and other prominent players.

The transplant diagnostics market is highly competitive and consolidated with the presence of multinational corporations. These corporations offer a wide range of products and services as well as significant investing research and development activities. They also adopt organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., to gain a competitive edge over the market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the transplant diagnostics market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the transplant diagnostics market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In March 2022 , Immucor Inc., a US-based transfusion and transplantation diagnostics company, announced the launch of MIA FORA® NGS EXPRESS HLA Typing Software and LIFECODES® LSA Class I and Class II Assays, two additions to its transplant diagnostics portfolio.

, Immucor Inc., a US-based transfusion and transplantation diagnostics company, announced the launch of MIA FORA® NGS EXPRESS HLA Typing Software and LIFECODES® LSA Class I and Class II Assays, two additions to its transplant diagnostics portfolio. In February 2022, Bio-Techne Corporation, a US-based supplier of medical and life science research tools, announced its agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for complete development and commercialization of the ExoTRU Kidney Transplant Rejection Test.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Technology, By Product & Service, By Application, By Transplant Type, By End User, By Region Key Players Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen NV, Biomérieux SA, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., CareDx, F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Takara Bio, Affymetrix, Inc., Olerup Ssp Ab, Sigma-Aldrich, Linkage Biosciences, and other prominent players.

By Technology

Molecular Assay Technologies

Non-Molecular Assay Technologies

By Product & Service

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Application

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

By Transplant Type

Solid Organ Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

Soft Tissue Transplantation

Bone Marrow Transplantation

By End User

Independent Reference Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

