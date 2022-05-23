Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme - Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022

Paris, FRANCE

23 May 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-May-22FR000007329811 65544,6590XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-May-22FR00000732986 25044,6167DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-May-22FR000007329890044,2000TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8716-May-22FR00000732982 00044,6897AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-May-22FR000007329810 24545,3709XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-May-22FR00000732986 00045,3653DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-May-22FR000007329895045,4852TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8717-May-22FR00000732982 00045,4323AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

