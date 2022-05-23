23 May 2022
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-May-22
|FR0000073298
|11 655
|44,6590
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-May-22
|FR0000073298
|6 250
|44,6167
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-May-22
|FR0000073298
|900
|44,2000
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|16-May-22
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|44,6897
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-May-22
|FR0000073298
|10 245
|45,3709
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-May-22
|FR0000073298
|6 000
|45,3653
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-May-22
|FR0000073298
|950
|45,4852
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|17-May-22
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|45,4323
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
