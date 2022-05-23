English French

23 May 2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 16 to 17 May 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-May-22 FR0000073298 11 655 44,6590 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-May-22 FR0000073298 6 250 44,6167 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-May-22 FR0000073298 900 44,2000 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 16-May-22 FR0000073298 2 000 44,6897 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-May-22 FR0000073298 10 245 45,3709 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-May-22 FR0000073298 6 000 45,3653 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-May-22 FR0000073298 950 45,4852 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 17-May-22 FR0000073298 2 000 45,4323 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( www.ipsos.com ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en .

Attachment