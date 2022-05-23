UPDATE -- Fogo de Chão to Open in El Segundo on Friday, May 27

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, is set to open its newest Los Angeles location on Friday, May 27th at 2121 Rosecrans Avenue. The new El Segundo restaurant marks the brand’s 65th location globally and the third in Los Angeles County, joined by locations in Beverly Hills and Downtown L.A.



The new restaurant, just minutes from Manhattan Beach and Manhattan Village, has a striking marble and gold exterior, soaring windows, modern chandeliers, natural wood paneling and rich furnishing colors that pay homage to the restaurant’s Brazilian heritage. The dining room is anchored by a white Carrara marble Market Table and an open air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame.

Additional experiential elements that can be found at this location include dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging of indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. long bone Tomahawk Ribeye, and two covered outdoor patios for al fresco churrasco dining. The El Segundo location will have a Bar Fogo area with lounge seating and a dedicated bar staff designed to allow guests to linger during all-day happy hour and discover something new from craft cocktails to South American wines.

The El Segundo team will be led by General Manager, Ashley Retzloff, who started her career with Fogo in 2013 as a server at the San Diego location. She has spent the last four years there as an assistant manager, working her way up to her most recent position as General Manager of the El Segundo restaurant.

“As we prepare for the opening, I have found the South Bay community to be very welcoming, similar to the warmness of our Brazilian culture,” said Retzloff. “Dining at Fogo isn’t about just sitting down for a meal, it’s a dining experience of discovery and a chance to try something new every time you visit. We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors in the heart of El Segundo in the next few weeks.”

With the opening of the El Segundo location, Fogo expects to bring an estimated 110 new jobs to the market. Applicants for both front and back of house can visit fogodechao.com/careers or call (424) 397- 1660 for more information.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options.

For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Farah Musallam / Katie Rubino

Konnect Agency

fogodechao@konnectagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f065b730-71bb-42b6-94d1-30b67216a443

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a005ebde-f30f-4629-86e6-eeeff641e089

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2395f57a-dbc5-4623-98df-014d73f44c12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96509a59-f252-4a6e-a86a-868ed7d2ce8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/686078ca-a9c5-4509-a3db-3b8c31e81816