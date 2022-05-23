English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 78,908 Ageas shares in the period from 16-05-2022 until 20-05-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 16-05-2022 4,059 180,025 44.35 43.73 44.60 17-05-2022 4,781 214,366 44.84 44.59 45.03 18-05-2022 5,450 245,763 45.09 44.80 45.46 19-05-2022 40,624 1,784,390 43.92 43.69 44.73 20-05-2022 23,994 1,052,986 43.89 43.72 44.83 Total 78,908 3,477,530 44.07 43.69 45.46

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,910,036 shares for a total amount of EUR 126,387,105. This corresponds to 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

