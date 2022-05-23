Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Brussels, BELGIUM

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 78,908 Ageas shares in the period from 16-05-2022 until 20-05-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
16-05-20224,059180,02544.3543.7344.60
17-05-20224,781214,36644.8444.5945.03
18-05-20225,450245,76345.0944.8045.46
19-05-202240,6241,784,39043.9243.6944.73
20-05-202223,9941,052,98643.8943.7244.83
Total78,9083,477,53044.0743.6945.46

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,910,036 shares for a total amount of EUR 126,387,105. This corresponds to 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

