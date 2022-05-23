Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 78,908 Ageas shares in the period from 16-05-2022 until 20-05-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|16-05-2022
|4,059
|180,025
|44.35
|43.73
|44.60
|17-05-2022
|4,781
|214,366
|44.84
|44.59
|45.03
|18-05-2022
|5,450
|245,763
|45.09
|44.80
|45.46
|19-05-2022
|40,624
|1,784,390
|43.92
|43.69
|44.73
|20-05-2022
|23,994
|1,052,986
|43.89
|43.72
|44.83
|Total
|78,908
|3,477,530
|44.07
|43.69
|45.46
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,910,036 shares for a total amount of EUR 126,387,105. This corresponds to 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
