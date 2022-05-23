SwiftMD Named Among the Top 50 Healthcare Solutions Companies of 2022

EXTON, Pa., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading telemedicine company SwiftMD is pleased to announce it has been included in CIOReview's Top 50 Healthcare Solutions Providers of 2022 report. CIOReview's distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, and other thought leaders from the healthcare industry, along with the editorial board of CIOReview, compile the list annually, selecting "the leading healthcare solution and consulting companies that are continually pushing the envelope to usher in potentially game-changing technologies that quicken the pace of innovation across the healthcare continuum."

SwiftMD CEO John Lawlor celebrated the inclusion, stating: "We are excited to be recognized in this group of healthcare innovators. SwiftMD was early to recognize the looming shortage of primary care doctors, not only in rural areas but frankly all over the U.S. We saw the opportunity to improve patient lives by providing easy 24/7 access to quality doctors through telemedicine, and we pioneered a unique practice model that has allowed us to provide industry-topping utilization rates and savings to our members and clients."

Indeed, SwiftMD holds the highest utilization rates in the telemedicine sector, with over 50% annual member utilization over the last four years, which is six times the industry average of 8%, and the highest in the telehealth industry. "Our high utilization rate has been achieved by providing our members easy, streamlined access to our healthtech platform and our 24/7 telemedicine services," said Lawlor. "It is an outcome of SwiftMD's commitment to removing barriers to using our telemedicine service and consistently delivering healthcare savings to both members and clients."

With telehealth usage increasing by a whopping 7,000% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (according to a report from FAIR Health), the need for telemedicine services like those provided by SwiftMD has never been greater. "We are excited with the recent success of SwiftMD's telehealth app and are looking forward to our continued growth and leadership role in the telemedicine industry," said Lawlor.

For more information about SwiftMD or to sign up as an employer, group, broker or medical provider, visit SwiftMD.com.

For all inquiries, please contact jmccrary@swiftmd.com.

About SwiftMD

Headquartered in Exton, PA, SwiftMD is a telehealth company that boasts the highest utilization rate in the industry thanks to its unique business model and outstanding group of Physicians. With a mission of providing a quick and easy way for patients and caregivers to connect with physicians virtually for non-emergency medical care, SwiftMD reduces the burden on crowded ERs and the shortage of primary physicians. Their telemedicine platform features U.S. trained board-certified doctors that provide 24/7 care exclusively for SwiftMD patients, which makes scheduling telehealth sessions faster and more efficient, improving the quality of care.

