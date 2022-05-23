Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

Regulated Information
Paris, 23/05/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 May 2022
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6316 May 2022FR0000120503100 00031.5412XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6317 May 2022FR0000120503100 00031.9969XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6318 May 2022FR0000120503100 00032.0938XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6319 May 2022FR0000120503100 00031.7926XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6320 May 2022FR0000120503100 00031.9277XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/2022-05-23-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €382,504,795
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Disclosure of trading in own shares_Bouygues - May 23 of 2022