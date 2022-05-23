Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

Paris, 23/05/2022

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 May 2022

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 April 2022

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 31.5412 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 31.9969 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 18 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 32.0938 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 31.7926 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 May 2022 FR0000120503 100 000 31.9277 XPAR

